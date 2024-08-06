Despite being the daughter of legendary U2 singer Bono, Eve Hewson has avoided the nepo baby label. She has gone out and made a name for herself like her brother, Elijah Hewson, is doing with his band, Inhaler.

During an interview with Porter, Hewson revealed how she brushes off nepo baby criticism: ” The only thing you can do is crack a joke and move on,” she said.

Additionally, Hewson reflected on her childhood, saying it was “filled with conversations about film and music and poetry and literature.”

As a result, before getting her start in Hollywood, Hewson wanted to follow in her father's footsteps. She revealed that the “only thing I was any good at” was playing the piano and drums. “I thought I was going to be Charli XCX,” she told Porter.

During the pandemic, Hewson and her siblings moved back in with their parents. They created a band that she was kicked out of for being “too enthusiastic.”

While Bono is famous for his iconic U2 lyrics and belting performances, he did not make the band. Not to any fault of his own — “No! He was asleep by 10pm ever night,” Bono's daughter revealed.

Eve Hewson's movies

Early in her career, Hewson had roles in Bridge of Spies and Robin Hood. More recently, Hewson has appeared in The True Adventures of Wolfboy, Tesla, and Flora and Son.

Soon, Hewson will get her biggest opportunity yet. She was cast in Noah Baumbach's next movie, which also features heavy hitters George Clooney, Adam Sandler, Laura Dern, and Greta Gerwig.

Her signature role came in Apple TV+'s Bad Sisters. The first season premiered in 2022, and a second is on the way. Coming up, Hewson will star in the upcoming Netflix miniseries The Perfect Couple with Nicole Kidman, Liev Schreiber, and Dakota Fanning. The series is an adaptation of Elin Hilderbrand's novel of the same name.

Who is Bono?

Bono is best known as the lead singer of the Irish rock band U2. His lyrics are known for their political and religious motifs. Vocally, Bono is regarded as one of the greatest rock singers ever.

After breaking onto the scene in 1980 with U2's debut album Boy, the band went on to release hit albums like War, The Unforgettable Fire, and The Joshua Tree.

As a band, U2 has released 15 studio albums. Their most recent, Songs of Surrender, tied in with Bono's memoir, Surrender: 40 Songs, One Story.

To celebrate the memoir, Bono embarked on his first-ever solo concert tour. The Stories of Surrender Tour began in November 2022 and concluded in May 2023. He closed it out with a short 11-show residency at the Beacon Theatre in New York City.

U2 just finished their first concert residency as a band, U2:UV Achtung Baby Live at Sphere. The residency was announced during Super Bowl LVII. The shows celebrated their 1991 album, Achtung Baby, by playing it in full. Bono, The Edge, and Adam Clayton were joined by drummer Bran van den Berg for the residency.