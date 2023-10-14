Rapper Boosie Badazz found himself in a bit of a predicament recently when he realized his prized all-white diamond chain had gone missing while he was on the road, according to HipHopDX. In a public service announcement shared on his Instagram Story, the Baton Rouge rapper promised a substantial reward to anyone who could return the missing bling.

Boosie appeared both concerned and frustrated as he recounted the loss, stating that he had the chain on earlier during his activities and it disappeared when he checked into a hotel and went for a workout. He offered a reward of $5,000 to $10,000 to the person who could bring back his chain.

In his Instagram Story, Boosie exclaimed, “I don’t know if it done came off my neck when I was walking upstairs or something, but whoever gets me my chain, I got the money on me right now. I’m going to pay you $5,000 to $10,000 for my chain. I’m going to pay you $5,000 to $10,000 if you bring me my chain. I got the money. I’m going to pay you right now.”

In happier news, Boosie had a heartwarming reaction to being mentioned by Fat Joe at the recent BET Hip Hop Awards. He expressed his gratitude and admiration for the rapper and appreciated the shout-out from Fat Joe, who understands the challenges Boosie faces. Boosie took to Instagram to share his excitement after the ceremony, proclaiming, “Fat Joe just gave me a shout-out! Fat Joe knows what I go through. Real people do real things. I’m giving Fat Joe all the love tonight!”

While Boosie hopes to recover his lost chain, he remains active and connected to the hip-hop community, where his contributions continue to be recognized and appreciated.