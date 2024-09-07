Alumni Stadium is brimming with more excitement than it has been in more than a decade and a half, as the revamped and seemingly reinvigorated Boston College football Eagles get set for their home opener. A matchup with Duquesne should afford them the chance to keep riding their big wave of momentum, following their Labor Day thrashing of Florida State.

But before head coach Bill O'Brien and his team charge into battle on Saturday afternoon, they must deal with some key injury news.

“BC offensive lineman Logan Taylor is expected to play against Duquesne today,” ESPN's Pete Thamel reported. “He missed the FSU game. Taylor started 13 games last year at tackle. BC will be without veteran defensive back Cam Martinez today. Martinez also missed the win at FSU.”

The outcome of this specific game, which projects to be a Boston College runaway, should ideally not hinge on the status of either Taylor or Martinez. Still, it is important to build chemistry on offense and defense, which is far tougher to do if players miss the early stretch of the season.

Fortunately, the Eagles will have some extra protection for quarterback Thomas Castellanos and their dynamic rushing attack. And considering what transpired in Tallahassee, that is a scary scenario for the Dukes.

Boston College football should be looking to run again

BC shoved the football right down the gullet of the Florida State defensive line, logging a staggering 52 carries for 263 yards and two touchdowns in Monday's 28-13 win. Kye Robichaux totaled 85 rushing yards and a score, while fellow running back Treshaun Ward added 77 yards on 6.4 yards per carry. Castellanos showed off his impressive mobility with 73 yards and set the tone by scoring the first touchdown of the game. With Taylor coming back, the Eagles should keep trusting their legs.

The Virginia transfer was a steady presence on Boston College's O-Line in 2023 and earned an All-ACC Honorable Mention. Theoretically, the RBs should be even more dangerous if he returns to the trenches.

The continued absence of Cam Martinez is a bit disappointing, however. He spent three years with Ohio State before joining O'Brien's program in the spring, so there are reasonable expectations for him to succeed in BC. Fans will have to wait a bit longer for his Eagles debut.

Although Boston College football is a huge favorite versus Duquesne, they have to stay mentally strong on the field. Earning a defining road victory with a new coach is something to be celebrated, but it can also result in a loss of focus in subsequent weeks. Bill O'Brien does not want his team to relent, and neither does the lively home crowd.