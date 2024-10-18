CIAA competitor Bowie State University scored a huge 73-71 upset over the CIAA’s Hampton University in an early season HBCU exhibition.

Bowie State looked good early on as they stormed out to an early lead and ended the first half up 43-35. But, Hampton fought back and ultimately took the lead as the game started to come to a close. It seemed as if the Pirates regained control of the game and would pull out with an expected victory. But, the Bulldogs weren’t done yet.

Bowie State’s Warren Mouganda from Bowie State went to the line after being fouled and hit two free throws to give the Bulldogs a 70-69 lead. Hampton looked to notch another score to quickly regain the lead but missed the jumper. Bowie State secured the rebound and Bulldog player Victory Naboya was fouled. Naboya hit one of his two three throws, leaving the door open for Hampton to take another shot at securing the victory or tying the game to keep their hopes alive. But, the Pirates couldn’t capitalize.

Hampton missed two opportunities to pull even. Pirate player Noah Farrakhan missed a layup and Xzavier Long secured the rebound and looked to put the ball back up but he ultimately missed. Bowie State secured the ball again and Elijah Davis was fouled. He went to the line and ultimately sunk two free throws, extending their lead to 73-69.

Hampton did look to make it interesting in the final seconds as Farrakhan converted a quick layup to cut Bowie’s lead to 73-71. The Bulldogs ultimately turned the ball over and Hampton had one more chance to either tie or win the game. But, they failed to capitalize on their third opportunity, as Farrakhan missed another layup and Bowie State earned an exciting exhibition victory.

The game was intriguing, as Bowie State was picked to finish 11th in the CIAA, only ahead of Bluefield State University. But, wins and losses are never guaranteed and Bowie secured a significant victory that should power them to success once they start their regular season slate.