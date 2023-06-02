Boxing champion Gervonta Davis has been taken into custody at Baltimore Central Booking following an impromptu court hearing regarding his hit-and-run case from 2020. He was sentenced to three months of house arrest early in May, but will now serve out the remainder of that time in jail, according to Justin Fenton of the Baltimore Banner.

Davis had recently emerged victorious against Ryan Garcia on April 22 in a highly-anticipated bout in T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. He won via knockout in the seventh round to increase his undefeated streak to 29-0. Despite all of his in-ring accolades, however, the 28-year-old has a lengthy legal record.

In the incident in question, Davis plead guilty for his role in a car crash that injured four people, including a pregnant woman. He fled the scene but was later charged. The boxer nicknamed “Tank” was able to gain permission from the judge to stay with his trainer and be confined to house arrest in Baltimore rather than serve out his sentence in jail.

That is no longer the case, though, as this star athlete is again making headlines for all the wrong reasons. No hearing was expected, leaving people to speculate on what could have forced this change in circumstances for Gervonta Davis. He also was required to complete 200 hours of community service as well as participate in a Mothers Against Drunk Driving panel.

Davis now repeats a cycle of exchanging recent adulation for public ignominy. People will await further detail on this case and will be especially interested to see how the sport of boxing responds.