After the tragedy Anthony Joshua faced last month, Eddie Hearn is weighing in on when he can see him returning to the ring.

In a conversation on The Ariel Helwani Show, the promoter shared that he is confident that Joshua will return to the ring.

“It almost feels like, being with him recently, boxing saved him — and it will probably save him again,” Hearn said. “I think he will fight on, and I think he'll do it in their honor. But it's not going to be easy.”

Following Joshua's knockout win over Jake Paul, the former two-time unified world heavyweight champion was involved in a fatal car crash that claimed the lives of his personal trainer, Latif Ayodele, and strength coach, Sina Ghami.

“After the Jake Paul fight, [Anthony Joshua] was on such a high,” Hearn continued. “Last year was painful for him, coming off the defeat to Dubois… Just seeing him so happy after the Jake Paul fight, and then that happens — it’s devastating.”

While the tragedy has put the boxer's career into conversations on next steps, Hearn believes that “this too shall pass” for Joshua and his healing will continue.

“He’s an inspiration. He really is. And that’s life. I always say, ‘This too shall pass.’ It’s one of the great sayings. People think that saying is only for when you’re having a bad time, but actually, it’s reflective on both sides of the fence,” Hearn said.

Joshua has been quiet on social media following the tragedy but he did share a heartfelt post on Instagram. The photo was of the boxer sitting down next to the grieving mothers and family members of his friends and teammates. Joshua captioned the solemn photo, “My Brothers Keeper.”

The former heavyweight champion was discharged from hospital two days after the crash and suffered minor injuries after the Lexus SUV crashed on the busy Lagos-Ibadan expressway, in Nigeria on Dec. 29. As for the driver, Adeniyi Kayode, he appeared in court last week and has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving, reckless and negligent driving, driving without due care, and driving without a valid driver's license.