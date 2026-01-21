Months after Anthony Joshua's fatal car crash in Nigeria that killed two of his friends, Sina Ghami and Latif Ayodele, the driver involved has now arraigned in court. The driver who was driving Joshua's white Lexus SUV during his holiday in the West African country was charged following the deaths of the boxer's friends.

On Tuesday, Jan. 20, 2026, the driver faced arraignment on four charges, which included dangerous driving causing death and operating a vehicle without a valid national driver's license. Adeniyi Mobolaji Kayode, aged 46, presented himself before a local court in Ogun State, situated in the southwestern region, after the incident that took place near Lagos.

The defendant arrived at the Sagamu Magistrates Court in Ogun wearing a black hoodie and black trousers while being accompanied by his lawyers. He was previously charged in Jan. 2026 for dangerous driving causing death, reckless and negligent driving, driving without due care, and driving without a valid national driver’s license. Following this, he was granted bail of 5 million naira ($3,480). Despite his appearance earlier this week, the court adjourned the trial until Feb. 25, 2026, following a request by prosecutor.

Anthony Joshua is a former two-time heavyweight champion and was visiting Nigeria following his dominating victory over Jake Paul back in Dec. 2026. Recovering and released from the hospital, “The Watford Warrior” made his way back to the United Kingdom and is currently recovering from the tragedy. While there have been no confirmed reports on Joshua's return to boxing, the 36-year-old was recently seen hitting pads, exercising, and riding a stationary bike as a part of his recovery.