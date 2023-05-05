Brad Pitt seems like one of the coolest actors out there — and the lengths he’s going for his upcoming Formula One film only further cement that.

Pitt will star in an upcoming Formula One film from director Joseph Kosinski (Top Gun: Maverick) and producer Jerry Bruckheimer for Apple Studios. Not much is known about the film outside of Pitt starring as “a driver who comes out of retirement to compete alongside a rookie driver against the titans of the sport” and the casting of Damson Idris, but it looks like the film will be innovative and not your typical racing flick.

Speaking at a panel hosted by Will Buxton at the F1 Accelerate Summit in Miami, Kosinski and Bruckheimer gave a peek behind the curtain of their upcoming Formula One flick. Buxton revealed that the film’s production crew created “the smallest moveable 6k camera ever designed to take the viewer into the cockpit,” which is surprising considering the way Top Gun: Maverick shot its aerial sequences.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

He continued with the biggest revelation of them all: Brad Pitt will be driving a racecar. While this sounds insane, Variety reported that Pitt won’t be racing against other drivers and that the car itself will likely be a modified version of a junior F2 or F3 car. The filming of these sequences will take place where the British Grand Prix goes down.

Brad Pitt is still riding high off his Best Supporting Actor win for his role in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, appearing in The Lost City, Bullet Train, and Babylon last year. He also produced a number of Oscar-nominated (and winning) films in 2022 including She Said, Women Talking, and Blonde.