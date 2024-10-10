ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

UFC Vegas 98: Brandon Royval vs. Tatsuro Taira continues on the main card with the co-main event fight in the middleweight division between Brad Tavares and Jun Yong Park. Tavares is coming off a third-round knockout defeat in his last fight meanwhile, decision defeat in his last fight meanwhile, Park comes into this fight losing a close split decision in his last fight. With that said, check out our UFC odds series for our Tavares-Park prediction and pick.

Brad Tavares (20-9) has hit a bit of a rough patch with losses in three out of his last four fights albeit against elite competition like Gregory Rodriguez, Bruno Silva, and Dricus Du Plessis. Sandwiched in between those losses was a unanimous decision victory over Chris Weidman. Tavares will look to get back on track when he takes on JungYong Park this weekend at the UFC Apex.

Jun Yong Park (17-6) won four in a row coming into his last fight against Andre Muniz. However, he dropped a razor-close split decision against Muniz but will be looking to get back into the win column when he takes on Brad Tavares this weekend at UFC Vegas 98.

Here are the UFC Vegas 98 Odds, courtesy of ESPN Bet.

UFC Vegas 98 Odds: Brad Tavares-Jun Yong Park Odds

Brad Tavares: +160

JunYong Park: -190

Over 2.5 rounds: -275

Under 2.5 rounds: +205

Why Brad Tavares Will Win

Last Fight: (L) Gregory Rodriguez – KO/TKO

Last 5: 2-3

Finishes: 7 (5 KO/TKO/2 SUB)

Brad Tavares is poised to secure a victory against Jun Yong Park at UFC Vegas 98 this weekend, leveraging his extensive experience and proven track record in the Octagon. With the second-most total fight time in UFC middleweight history, Tavares brings a wealth of high-level competition experience to this matchup1. His veteran savvy and ability to navigate five-round battles will be crucial against the less seasoned Park. Tavares’ well-rounded skill set, combining solid striking with effective takedown defense, makes him a formidable opponent for anyone in the division.

Park, while talented, has yet to face an opponent of Tavares’ caliber in the UFC. Tavares’ superior striking accuracy and defensive skills should allow him to control the pace of the fight and potentially secure a decisive victory. The Hawaiian fighter’s resilience and ability to perform under pressure will likely prove too much for Park to overcome. As Tavares looks to cement his legacy in the middleweight division, this bout presents an opportunity to showcase why he remains a relevant force in the UFC’s 185-pound landscape.

Why Jun Yong Park Will Win

Last Fight: (L) Andre Muniz – DEC

Last 5: 4-1

Finishes: 11 (5 KO/TKO/6 SUB)

Jun Yong Park is poised to secure a victory against Brad Tavares at UFC Vegas 98 this weekend, capitalizing on his superior momentum and evolving skill set. Park, the younger fighter at 33, has shown remarkable improvement in recent years, winning four of his last five bouts, including three consecutive submission victories. His aggressive forward pressure and higher striking output of 4.53 significant strikes per minute, compared to Tavares’ 3.38, will likely overwhelm the veteran fighter12.

Tavares, while experienced, has struggled recently, going 3-3 since 2020 and winning only one of his last four fights. At 36, Tavares’ decline in physical abilities may hinder his ability to keep up with Park’s relentless pace. Park’s versatility in striking and grappling, combined with his 50% takedown accuracy, will present multiple threats to Tavares throughout the fight. As Park continues to ascend in the middleweight division, this bout offers him an opportunity to solidify his position as a rising contender by defeating a respected veteran like Tavares.

Final Brad Tavares-Jun Yong Park Prediction & Pick

The upcoming matchup between Brad Tavares and Jun Yong Park at UFC Vegas 98 promises to be an intriguing clash of experience versus rising talent. While Tavares brings a wealth of UFC experience and proven durability, Park’s recent momentum and evolving skill set could prove decisive. Park’s higher striking output and improved grappling skills may overwhelm Tavares, who has shown signs of slowing down in recent fights. However, Tavares’ veteran savvy and ability to weather storms cannot be discounted.

Ultimately, Park’s youth and hunger for advancement in the division may give him the edge. Jun Yong Park wins by unanimous decision after a competitive three-round battle that showcases both fighters’ strengths.

Final Brad Tavares-Jun Yong Park Prediction & Pick: Jung Yung Park (-190), Over 2.5 Rounds (-275)