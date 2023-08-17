Bradley Cooper‘s portrayal of acclaimed composer Leonard Bernstein in the upcoming Netflix film “Maestro” has sparked a debate on social media due to his use of a prosthetic nose for the role. However, the family of Bernstein has come to Cooper's defense, addressing the controversy and expressing their support for the actor's portrayal, according to CNN.

In a statement posted on social media, Bernstein's children – Jamie, Alexander, and Nina – shared their perspective on Cooper's transformation. They revealed that Cooper had involved them throughout his journey of portraying their father and praised his commitment, love for their father's music, and the genuine joy he brought to the project.

Addressing the criticism surrounding Cooper's use of a prosthetic nose to resemble Bernstein, the family stated, “Bradley chose to use makeup to amplify his resemblance, and we’re perfectly fine with that. We’re also certain that our dad would have been fine with it as well.” They expressed their belief that any complaints about this aspect are likely attempts to undermine the success of a talented individual, something they observed happening to their father as well.

Cooper not only played the role of Bernstein but also co-wrote, co-produced, and directed “Maestro,” making it his first directorial work since “A Star is Born” in 2018. The film explores Bernstein's life, including his 25-year marriage to Felicia Montealegre, portrayed by Carey Mulligan. The project has garnered attention due to its impressive lineup of producers, including Martin Scorsese and Steven Spielberg.

The family's statement highlights their appreciation for Cooper's dedication to accurately portraying Bernstein while acknowledging the challenges and artistic decisions involved in such endeavors. As the film's release approaches, the conversation around Cooper's transformation and the portrayal of Bernstein's legacy continues to unfold.