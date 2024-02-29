Bradley Cooper became a father a few years ago, but it wasn't always smooth sailing.
Appearing on Dax Shepard's Armchair Expert podcast (via PageSix), Cooper recalled raising his daughter. Early on, he didn't feel connected to the baby.
“The first eight months — I don't even know if I really love the kid,” Cooper revealed. “It's dope. It's cool. I'm watching this thing morph.
“That's my experience. [I'm] fascinated by it. [I] loved taking care of it. But would I die if someone came in with a gun?” he continued.
However, with time, it became easier. And now, Cooper says it's “no question” that he loves his daughter.
Bradley Cooper is an acclaimed actor and filmmaker. He first gained notoriety for his roles in comedies like Wet Hot American Summer, Wedding Crashers, and Yes Man. In 2009, Cooper starred in The Hangover, which helped launch his career. Cooper would lead two more sequels in the series with Ed Helms and Zach Galifianakis.
He'd then star in films like Silver Linings Playbook, American Hustle, American Sniper, Burnt, and Joy in the subsequent years. Cooper made his directorial debut in 2018 with A Star Is Born. He co-wrote the script with Eric Roth and Will Fetters and directed the film in addition to starring in it with Lady Gaga. The film was a huge hit, making over $400 million at the box office and was nominated for eight Oscars. It won Best Original Song for “Shallow.”
Beginning in 2014, Cooper also starred in the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise in the MCU. Cooper voiced Rocket the raccoon in the series. He would reprise the role in other MCU projects include Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame.
His latest film, Maestro, is up for seven Oscars. Cooper co-wrote, directed, and starred in the film as Leonard Bernstein. Carey Mulligan also starred in the film as his on-screen wife, Felicia Montealegre.