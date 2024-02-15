Bradley Cooper has bought a massive Pennsylvania farm.

Maestro director and star Bradley Cooper has made a huge real estate decision. The Pennsylvania native has bought a 33-acre farm in his home state.

The New York Post broke the news of Cooper's major move. He paid $6.5 million for the 33-acre Pennsylvania farm. This isn't his only recent real estate move. Page Six previously reported that he bought a home in New Hope, Pennsylvania, to be closer to Gigi Hadid's mother.

The farmhouse has seven bedrooms and six bathrooms in its 6,300 square-foot space. It has undergone several renovations and expansions over the years, the Post's report states. Other features of the house, which was built in 1704, are a refurbished guest house, stone bank barn, pool, a pond, and a private lake.

Who is Bradley Cooper?

Bradley Cooper is a multi-time Oscar nominee who first gained notoriety thanks to his role in Sex and the City. Cooper also starred in Wet Hot American Summer, Alias, Wedding Crashers, and got his big break with the Hangover trilogy.

From there, Cooper starred in the likes of Limitless, American Sniper, War Dogs, and 10 Cloverfield Lane. He also stars in the MCU as the voice of Rocket the Raccoon in the Guardians of the Galaxy series.

In 2018, he wrote, directed, produced, and starred in A Star Is Born with Lady Gaga. The film was his biggest hit to date and won Best Original Song for “Shallow.”

As a producer, Cooper has produced the likes of Nightmare Alley (which he also starred in), Joker, and Maestro. In his latest film, he plays the acclaimed composer Leonard Bernstein. The film is up for seven Oscars, including Best Actor for Cooper and Best Picture.