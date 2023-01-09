By Karl Rasmussen · 2 min read

The Houston Texans managed to stick a wrench in their own rebuild plans after shockingly winning in Week 18 to move them into possession of the No. 2 overall pick in the draft. With the Texans figuring to once again be at the bottom of the standings in 2023, veteran wide receiver Brandin Cooks made clear that he’s not keen on sticking around in the offseason. Ahead of what projects to be another struggle of a season on the horizon for the Texans, Cooks admitted that he’s ready for a change of scenery, via DJ Bien-Aime of ESPN.

Via Bien-Aime on Twitter:

“I’m not going into the off-season thinking I want to be apart of a rebuild,” said Cooks.

Cooks had expressed his displeasure with the organization earlier this season and had been lobbying for a move at the NFL trade deadline. Despite the obvious position the Texans were in and the fact that Cooks was a coveted trade asset, GM Nick Caserio opted to hold onto the 29-year-old.

Now, with the offseason just around the corner, Cooks has once again expressed his desire to be traded.

Brandin Cooks is due to make $18 million in base salary in the 2023 NFL season and carries a cap hit of $26.6 million. He has an opt-out in his deal ahead of the 2024 season. If on the Texans roster in 2024, Cooks would carry a $24.6 million cap hit.

In 2022, Cooks had one of the least productive seasons of his NFL career. The former Oregon State standout recorded 57 receptions for 699 yards and three touchdowns. It was just the third time in his nine-year career that Cooks failed to break the 1,000-receiving yard threshold.

The Texans fired Lovie Smith ahead of the offseason, and Cooks is hopeful that his exit isn’t far away with another rebuilding year looming in Houston.