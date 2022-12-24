By Colin Gallant · 2 min read

The Houston Texans are well out of contention in the AFC, but they’ll have their top receiver back in Brandin Cooks for a Week 16 date with the Tennessee Titans on Christmas Eve.

Cooks was a full participant in practice late in the week, and is expected to play against the Titans’ on Saturday. Once he’s cleared to take the field, the veteran receiver will face a Titans’ secondary against which he posted 73 yards on four receptions back in Week 8.

Cooks has been practicing in a limited capacity since last week, but hasn’t played for the team since Week 12. After being sidelined for the Texans’ last three games with a calf injury, Cooks logged a full workout on Wednesday and Thursday, putting him on the right side of questionable for Saturday’s game.

Cooks should be ready to play without any major restrictions, in an offence that will be missing Nico Collins with a foot injury. Cooks should slot back in as the Texans’ clear No. 1 wide receiving option, rejoining a group that also includes Chris Moore, Phillip Dorsett and Amari Rodgers.

The Texans have won just one game in a nightmare campaign for the franchise, and the 1-12-1 squad are purely acting as playoff spoilers with three games left, all against divisional rivals.

The Texans’ will try to spoil the 7-7 Titans’ goal of an AFC South title on Saturday, before welcoming the Jacksonville Jaguars on New Year’s Day and heading to Indianapolis for a date with the Colts in Week 18.

Before his injury in Week 12, Brandin Cooks compiled 44 catches for 520 yards and a touchdown on 71 targets through ten appearances.