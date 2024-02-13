According to Brandon Marshall, Taylor Swift had Ye removed from the big game

Former NFL player Brandon Marshall recently stirred up controversy by alleging that Taylor Swift orchestrated Kanye West's dismissal from Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas, per TMZ. Marshall made these claims during an episode of the Paper Route podcast, where he recounted a scenario involving West purchasing a ticket directly in front of Swift's booth at the event.

According to Marshall, West's decision to buy a ticket in close proximity to Swift's booth angered the pop star. He described the situation, initially mistaking Katy Perry for Taylor Swift, as he narrated how West wore a mask with his logo and positioned himself prominently, potentially overshadowing Swift's presence.

Marshall claimed that Taylor Swift, upon noticing West's actions, intervened by making a call, ultimately resulting in West's removal from the stadium. He suggested that West attempted to leverage Swift's celebrity status but faced repercussions as a result.

Despite Marshall's narrative, a viral clip surfaced showing West peacefully socializing in a VIP suite with Anderson .Paak and Ty Dolla $ign during the game. The clip indicated that West remained at the event at least until the third quarter, contradicting Marshall's account of his ejection.

In addition to attending the Super Bowl, West also aired a commercial during the event, albeit with a modest budget. The commercial, reportedly aired only in Chicago and Miami, featured West filming himself with his phone, promoting his new sneakers directly to the camera.

While Marshall's claims add a layer of intrigue to the relationship between West and Swift, the discrepancies in his story and the evidence suggest a more nuanced narrative. The incident, whether accurate or not, underscores the ongoing fascination with the dynamics between these two prominent figures in the music industry.