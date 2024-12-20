The Los Angeles Angels have been more active than many expected throughout the offseason, while the Atlanta Braves are seemingly always open to a trade. Their most recent deal will fly under the radar, but will affect both team's pitching depth.

The Braves have traded left-handed pitcher Davis Daniel to the Angels for right-hander pitcher Mitch Farris, the team announced.

Daniel was selected by the Angels in the 2019 MLB Draft. After a two-year hiatus due to the CO-VID19 pandemic, he was finally able to make his professional debut in 2021. By 2023, he was ready for his MLB debut.

That first season saw him record an impressive 2.19 ERA but a worrying 9/9 K/BB ratio in three appearances. He was able to up his K/BB ratio to 28/6 in 2024, however, it came with a disastrous 6.23 ERA. He was ultimately designated for assignment by the Angels.

He has flashed at times during his 73 games at the minor league level, ultimately holding a 20-23 record with a 4.42 ERA and a 401/112 K/BB ratio. The Braves will hope they can reignite a spark once he arrives in the organization.

The Angels are hoping for the same with Farris. The righty was selected in the 14th round of the 2023 MLB Draft and has quickly climbed the ranks. He moved from High-A to Double-AA in 2024 alone, appearing in 25 total games on the year. He put up a 4-6 record with a 3.08 ERA and a 131/43 K/BB ratio.

It'll take some time for Farris to be prepared for the major league level, unless the Angels call him up early. However, Los Angeles won't mind on a trade like this. Farris oozes potential, with a career 2.96 ERA and a 152/49 K/BB ratio. He doesn't have the major league experience that Daniel has, but Farris could end up being a diamond in the rough down the road.

When Opening Day rolls around, Angels and Braves fans may not even remember this trade. But if Mitch Farris or Davis Daniel breaks out, their respective general manager will be labeled a genius.