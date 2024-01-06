The Braves have continued to build out their infield depth with a long-time Mets veteran.

The Atlanta Braves have had a busy offseason, looking to prepare their roster for a World Series run. In their latest move, the Braves signed a long-time New York Mets infielder.

Luis Guillorme has agreed to a $1.1 million contract with Atlanta, via David O'Brien of The Athletic. The Braves also agreed to a one-year, $825,000 deal with Huascar Ynoa.

Guillorme spent the first six years of his major league career with the Mets, appearing in 334 games. He hit .261 with five home runs, 48 RBI and four stolen bases.

Clearly, offense wasn't necessarily Guillorme's strong suit. However, he does offer the Braves some impressive defensive versatility. While he has spent the majority of his career at second base (147 games), Guillorme has experience playing both third base and shortstop. Atlanta can move him around the diamond in a pinch based on their defensive needs.

Atlanta is set to have Ozzie Albies and Orlando Arcia manning their middle infield while Austin Riley continues to slug at third base. Guillorme won't bring the same bat that any of them possess. However, he's a veteran with ample experience who can at least handle himself in the field.

It certainly isn't the biggest addition the Braves have made all off season. But signing Luis Guillorme continues Atlanta's spendy ways. With the Los Angeles Dodgers making a push in the National League, the Braves are doing everything in their power to make sure they aren't forgotten as one of the league's best.

Guillorme may not be Shohei Ohtani or Yoshinobu Yamamoto. But he's a sensible addition that gives the Braves a bit more flexibility in their infield.