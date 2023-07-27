MLB relievers do not get as much stability as they would like to. They barely see playing time or even get to pitch in some innings when the stars are around. A common experience would also be that they get outrighted and waived. This is exactly what happened to Rowan Wick and the Chicago Cubs. He was relegated to the Iowa Triple-A team with not much hope of going back to the major leagues. Although, things turned for the better as Brian Snitker and the Atlanta Braves made their moves ahead of the MLB trade deadline.

The Braves penned an MILB deal with Rowan Wick to play for the squad. The move could lead to a pathway back into being a serviceable pitcher instead of being stuck in the Triple-A, per Ryan Cothran of The Braves Journal.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Wick has a chance to prove that his inconsistency woes have been taken care of. A big reason for getting waived by the Cubs was that his performances were day and night. He had played seven games for them. His ERA amounted to an unfortunate 4.05 total. Rowan still had flashes of being serviceable as he had seven strikeouts. This also reduced the opposing batter to a.174 Average.

Allowing two home runs and walking five were certainly parts of his game that he needed to work on. However, he is now getting another shot at redemption. Will Rowan Wick be able to climb back up to the ranks and prove his game is suitable for a major league team like Brian Snitker's Braves?