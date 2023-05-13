Dan Fappiano is a Connecticut based sports journalist and a graduate of both Tunxis Community College and Central Connecticut State University. Dan has spent time covering high school and professional sports in both the print and online medium. He hopes to see his beloved Chicago Bears win a Super Bowl someday.

The Atlanta Braves have been one of the best teams in the MLB this season. Still, Atlanta is always looking for ways to improve. In doing so, the Braves have decided to take a chance on a former New York Yankees top prospect.

Atlanta has signed pitcher Justus Sheffield to a minor league contract, via MLB’s transaction wire. Sheffield spent last season with the Seattle Mariners.

However, his season was brief as he only made six starts. Sheffield pitched to a 1-0 record with a 3.86 ERA and a 7/6 K/BB ratio. Outside of the walk numbers, it seemed to be an actual improvement for Sheffield. He held a 6.83 ERA in his career-high 21 appearances with the Mariners in 2021. Overall, Sheffield has appeared in 48 major league games, pitching to a 12-12 record with a 5.47 ERA and a 155/90 K/BB ratio.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

While his major league career didn’t pan out as fans hope, Sheffield was once a heralded prospect in the Yankees’ system. In 2018, Sheffield was the third-best prospect in the Yankees’ minor league system, via MLB Pipeline.

Eventually traded to the Mariners for James Paxon, getting an opportunity to play in the major leagues. Unfortunately, Sheffield never lived up to the hype. Still, the Braves are still willing to see if Justus Sheffield has some gas left in the tank.

On a minor league deal, the Braves aren’t risking much in signing Justus Sheffield. It’s unlikely at this stage of his career that he would be able to return to his top prospect form. However, in Atlanta, Sheffield will be given an opportunity to rebuild his image and potentially return to the MLB with the Braves.