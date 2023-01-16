The Atlanta Braves signed Venezuelan outfielder Luis Guanipa for $2.5 million in International free agency, according to a Sunday tweet from El Locker Room 1050 analyst Antonio Puesán. Guanipa is No. 34-ranked prospect in the top 100 International Prospect Rankings by the MLB, Puesán continued.

Luis Guanipa’s Braves deal is still pending a physical.

“The Venezuelan teen is aggressive at the plate and swings with intent to do damage,” MLB.com baseball reporter Jesse Sanchez wrote in a Sunday article. “Guanipa has shown plus bat speed and the ability to drive the ball to the gaps. He should hit for average and his raw power is emerging.

“On defense, he displays plus instincts in the outfield. Combine his natural abilities with average to solid-average run times, and he should stay in center field. Guanipa trains with Omar Alvarez and Johan Hidalgo.”

International players are able to sign between Jan. 15 and Dec. 15, according to Sanchez. Players must turn 16 before they sign and be 17 before the Sept. 1 of the following year. Players also have to be registered with the MLB before they sign.

The Braves have a base signing pool of just under $5.3 million. They are allowed to trade international base pool money starting on Jan. 15.

The Braves managed to keep catcher Sean Murphy after he signed a six-year, $73 million that includes a $15 million club option in the 2029 season in late December. Six of the team’s eight starting positional players are signed to long-term deals.

“I told Sean this last night, I was excited that he was willing to stay,” Braves general manager Alex Anthopoulos said. “When we got him, I called him to welcome him and told him hopefully he’s here for a long time.”

Murphy said he felt excited about the Braves’ future after he signed his extension.

“You look at that list of players and you like everything about it,” Murphy said. “It’s an honor to be included in that mix with those guys. I can’t imagine this team being anything but great for the next several years.”