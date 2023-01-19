It’s no secret the Atlanta Braves have a farm system that is one of the deepest Major League Baseball has to offer, and Vaughn Grissom is one of those prized prospects.

With that talent comes high expectations, and the Braves need Grissom and others to produce quicker than originally expected. The question is where can the team put him to get the most production.

According to Braves beat writer Mark Bowman, left field might be the best position for Vaughn Grissom to start at, instead of shortstop.

“Quite honestly, I’d put Grissom in left field during Spring Training just to see if he could handle that position on an everyday basis. He’s certainly athletic enough to handle the position defensively. If there’s a desire to put his bat in the lineup every day, this should at least be an option,” Bowman writes.

Atlanta is in need of a shortstop after Dansby Swanson departed to sign with the Chicago Cubs. Heading into spring training in February, Grissom and Orlando Arcia are the leading candidates to start at that position, while Eddie Rosario is slated to be the primary left fielder.

While Grissom has unlimited talent, he is seen as raw in terms of experience at the big league level. He began last year at High-A and was playing in the Majors by August. That’s quite an advancement in a short amount of time.

The good thing for the Braves is Grissom’s versatility gives them options on where to play him, and if the work ethic matches the talent, it’s going to be difficult not to get him more action.

With Swanson gone, it’s more of a necessity than it was before.