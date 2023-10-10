The Atlanta Braves won Game 2 of their NLDS matchup against the Philadelphia Phillies. After getting shut out in Game 1, the Phillies made plays at the right time to come away with the victory. The player who made one of the most important plays of the game was centerfielder Michael Harris II. Harris leaped and made a game-winning catch that resulted in the outing of Philly's baserunners, per Fox Sports.

Harris described what he was thinking as the amazing play took place. “I played it through my head before and just knew I wasn't trying to let anything drop,” Harris said via Bally Sports: Braves.

"I played it through my head before and just knew I wasn't trying to let anything drop."@MoneyyyMikeee describes his game-winning defensive play against the Phillies in Game 2. pic.twitter.com/gaPfZS7TDV — Bally Sports: Braves (@BravesOnBally) October 10, 2023

Harris continued saying that he was not sure what would happen after he threw the ball back towards home plate. Fortunately, his teammates were in the right place, and Phillies hitter Bryce Harper got doubled up.

The Braves were close to going down 2-0 in the NLDS. The Phillies were leading the game 4-0 until Atlanta made a comeback for the ages. The Braves' 4-5 win tied a franchise record for the largest postseason comeback. Michael Harris II was not the only one who came up clutch for Atlanta.

Austin Riley came up big toward the end of the game. Riley hit a clutch home run that set Atlanta up to make their final defensive stand. The Phillies appeared to have control of the game early, but could not put out the Braves' fire.

Michael Harris II showed up when Atlanta most needed him. Philadelphia nearly had a home run at the end of the game, but Harris' determination and focus proved otherwise. If his team continues to show the resilience they showed in Game 2, the Phillies will have a hard time the rest of the NLDS.