Manager Brian Snitker and his Atlanta Braves squad have been stacking wins all season, as evidenced by their double-digit lead in the NL East. One thing Snitker isn't interested in? Moral victories.

“I think we expect to win, and we’re not real happy when we don’t,” Snitker told David O'Brien of The Athletic after the Braves' loss to the Chicago Cubs on Sunday. “And I don’t think there’s any consolation in losing.”

Time to hit the panic button? Hardly. Despite dropping two of three games to the Cubs, the Braves are a lock for the postseason. They will also be a strong contender for home field advantage throughout the postseason. They are only getting healthier, and it's a huge plus they added talent at the trade deadline.

So there was no yelling or display of frustration in the visitors' clubhouse of Wrigley Field on Sunday. On to the next one as far as Snitker is concerned. That even-keeled approach is something Braves players appreciate about their manager.

“What I love about Snit is you can walk in and you can never tell if we’ve lost 10 in a row, or won 10 in a row,” Braves first baseman Matt Olson said after Sunday's 6-4 loss. “I think that trickles down to us.”

It's the approach of a manager confident in his bunch. And why shouldn't he be? After all, this is a team that won the 2021 World Series, lost franchise stalwart in Freddie Freeman in free agency that offseason, and managed to win 101 games the next season anyway.

With outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr. in the midst of an MVP-caliber effort, Brian Snitker is confident the Braves remain focused in spite of a sloppy three-game series. “We’ll wake up tomorrow and start another (winning) streak,” he added.