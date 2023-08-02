Ronald Acuña Jr. looks to be a shoo-in for the NL MVP amid the historic season he has delivered for the Atlanta Braves, and he just accomplished another rare feat that hasn't been done in 16 years.

Acuña is the first player since Hanley Ramirez on the 2007 Miami Marlins to grab 50 stolen bases and 25 homers in the same season, per ESPN Stats & Info. It is still only August 2nd, and he still has a whopping 56 regular season games to pad those stats.

The star outfielder has smashed through his previous best of 37 bases in 2019, after only stealing 29 last season. He still has a ways to go to match his 41 homers from that 2019 run, but the stolen bases anomaly has been incredible to watch.

Acuña is no stranger to dominating the league despite his young age, having racked up a trophy case of awards in his six seasons. The 25-year-old is already a 4-time All-Star, and was the Rookie of the Year in 2018. He was also a 2-time Silver Slugger winner, an award given to the best offensive player in each league.

Acuña currently holds massively favored odds to take home the coveted NL MVP award, one of the only prizes he has yet to grab. He is -700 on FanDuel Sportsbook, chased by only a pair of Dodgers in Freddie Freeman (+700) and Mookie Betts (+2500).

Barring a major injury or serious collapse, it will be tough to catch Acuña and his ridiculous stat line. He is also guiding his team to battle for another World Series after winning in 2021, with the Braves holding the best odds on FanDuel to bring it home at just +300 odds. They lead the pack, and Acuña will have to help them fend off challenges from the Dodgers (+450), Rays (+650), and Astros (+700).