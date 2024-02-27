After making a total of 31 starts over the last three seasons with the Boston Red Sox, Atlanta Braves pitcher Chris Sale looked healthy and dominant in his Atlanta spring training debut on Tuesday.
Sale pitched two innings in the Braves' game against the Pittsburgh Pirates, and looked like the vintage Sale of old, according to David O'Brien of The Athletic:
“His Braves spring debut couldn't have gone much better for Chris Sale, who fired two perfect innings with four strikeouts vs. the Pirates. Struck out the side in the second inning — swinging, foul tip, swinging. Braves lead 3-0 in the third, Murphy and Fletcher 2 hits apiece.”
The key issue with Sale is arm health, but O'Brien said that, at least so far, the Braves starter was able to bring the heat:
“If Sale is throwing 97 FBs, with his slider, obviously the only factor will be health. If he stays health, it'll be one of the most impactful trades of the offseason in the majors.”
Last week, Sale talked about his first spring training with the Braves.
“I'm happy with where I'm at and I'm happy with where we're going,” Sale said. “I'm just excited to keep this thing going and trying not to mess it up.”
“This is the most confidence I've had in six years,” Sale concluded.
Sale has already made a significant impression on his Braves teammates.
“He's been great,” Travis d'Arnaud said, via David O'Brien of The Athletic. “He's been a goofball. He likes to have fun. I heard on his start days he's more intense. So, we'll see how that is. I'm really excited to work with him.”