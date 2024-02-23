As the Atlanta Braves chase another World Series title, the team swung a trade with the Boston Red Sox for starting pitcher Chris Sale. Taking part in his first spring training with the Braves, Sale's opening comments are sure to rile fans up.
After making 11 starts total between 2021-22, Sale took the mound 20 times for the Red Sox in 2023. Making the jump to Atlanta, Sale said he is beginning his Braves tenure with a newfound fire, via Mark Bowman of MLB.com.
“I'm happy with where I'm at and I'm happy with where we're going,” Sale said. “I'm just excited to keep this thing going and trying not to mess it up.”
“This is the most confidence I've had in six years,” Sale concluded.
Over those 20 starts, Sale put up a 6-5 record with a 4.30 ERA and a 218/37 K/BB ratio. The strikeouts and lack of walks were surely impressive, but the Braves want to see the left-hander limit the runs allowed in his debut. By trading for him, Atlanta seems confident he can accomplish that goal.
Chris Sale's career stats point to a potential breakthrough. Over 343 career games, Sale holds a 120-80 record, 3.10 ERA and a 2,189/416 K/BB ratio. He is a seven-time All-Star and a World Series champion.
The Braves already came into spring training with a strong rotation. A healthy Sale will only bolster Atlanta's unit. Alongside his improving health, the lefty seems ready to compete and win in Atlanta. Which is a scary sign for the NL East and entire major leagues.