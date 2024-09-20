The Atlanta Braves (83-70) survived injuries and offensive slumps for much of the season, but the molten-hot New York Mets (85-68) finally exploited those weaknesses and leaped above their National League East rival this summer. Manager Brian Snitker is doing everything he can to keep this team's heart pumping in the final stretch of the year. He will be relieved to receive some much-needed reinforcements.

The Braves are activating Ozzie Albies from the injured list and optioning Cavan Biggio to the Triple-A Gwinnett Stripers to accommodate the second baseman's long-awaited return, per the club.

In Albies' two-month absence, which stems from a fractured wrist he suffered while trying to tag out St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Michael Siani, the Braves have struggled to consistently manufacture runs. Despite undergoing his own scuffles at the plate (.258 batting average, eight home runs and a 98 OPS+ in 90 games), the three-time All-Star has the potential to jolt Atlanta back into playoff position.

A series against the Miami Marlins gives him a prime opportunity to quickly shake off the rust and get into a groove before playing three season-defining games versus the Mets in Truist Park. The Braves do not have the luxury of being patient with Albies. Desperate circumstances require him to perform up to the back of his baseball card. It is an unreasonable burden to thrust on someone who has been rehabbing a wrist injury, but the Curacao native can handle the pressure.

Braves' Ozzie Albies cannot be overlooked

Ozzie Albies was one of the first building blocks of what was an enduring powerhouse for the last six seasons. If the team hopes to extend its playoff streak, the 27-year-old slugger figures to be a key reason why. He will be back in the lineup on Friday night in LoanDepot Park.

The Mets and Arizona Diamondbacks, both of whom hold a two-game lead on the Braves for the final NL Wild Card Slot, battle the Philadelphia Phillies and Milwaukee Brewers, respectively.