Atlanta Braves pitcher Kyle Wright has taken an important step in his return from the injured list.

“Kyle Wright will pitch for High-A Rome on Thursday as he begins his rehab assignment,” the Atlanta Journal-Constitution's Justin Toscano tweeted on Monday.

It's been a tough 2023 MLB season for Wright. Braves pitching coach Rick Kranitz pulled out Wright in the third inning of his last start against the Miami Marlins on May 3. Wright felt shoulder discomfort that made his pitches lose velocity in the second inning.

Wright knew the injury was more serious than he thought. He finished the game with a 5.79 ERA, three hits allowed, and three strikeouts. Despite Wright's injury, the Braves beat the Marlins easily, 14-6.

“It sucks. I didn't feel good enough to keep going. At that point, I wasn't being smart. I give Kranny a lot of credit for protecting me from myself,” Wright said at the time.

Braves manager Brian Snitker provides updates on Kyle Wright, Jesse Chavez, Yonny Chirinos, Ozzie Albies and more 🔊 pic.twitter.com/DBMokUU5Ey — Bally Sports South (@BallySportsSO) August 21, 2023

Team physicians later diagnosed Wright with a right shoulder strain. Atlanta consequently placed him on its 60-day injured list. An early prognosis had Wright sitting out longer than another Braves starter, Max Fried. The latter's left forearm strain made the Braves place him on their 60-day injured list.

Kyle Wright's injury further depleted the Braves' starting rotation this season. Fried and Kolby Allard have all missed significant time due to injury. Another starter, Mike Soroka, just came off two injury-plagued seasons.

Fortunately for Atlanta manager Brian Snitker, All-Stars Spencer Strider and Bryce Elder have picked up the slack. The Braves' 80-43 win-loss record is the best in the majors.

Kyle Wright's latest update is an encouraging sign for Braves fans. It seems last season's 21-game winner is on pace for a return to the majors well before the postseason kicks off.