The Atlanta Braves ultimately weren’t able to repeat as World Series champions in 2022 after winning it all in 2021, and while there were several reasons why that didn’t happen, one reason was because of a stark downturn in production from Marcell Ozuna. Ozuna had a rough season both on and off the field for the Braves, making him a rather unpopular figure in Atlanta.

During the Braves World Series campaign, Ozuna was arrested and charged with aggravated assault, which led to him getting suspended for 20 games. Ozuna remained with the Braves, but found himself in trouble again in August of 2022 when he picked up a DUI. Ozuna hasn’t been very popular with fans as a result, but he delivered Braves fans a message ahead of the 2023 season.

Via Justin Toscano:

“Marcell Ozuna: ‘I’ll just give my best to my team and to my fans. I know in my mind that I still have fans that love me, and the other ones, ignore (them). Don’t worry about them.'”

It looks like Ozuna is going to try to focus on sticking strictly to baseball this season after a very tough 2022 campaign, but even then, Ozuna wasn’t very good for Atlanta last season. His numbers were way down (.226 BA, 23 HR, 56 RBI, .687 OPS) and if he continues to struggle like this, Atlanta will likely take at-bats away from him.

Ozuna wasn’t a very popular figure in Atlanta before this message, and he likely won’t be any more popular after this message. However, he figures to be a big part of the Braves 2023 squad, so fans better get used to seeing him in the lineup, or else it will be a very long season for them.