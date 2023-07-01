A dominant team almost two seasons removed from a World Series championship might soon be whole again. Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Max Fried threw against hitters for the first time since being placed on the injured list with a forearm strain in early May, per Justin Toscano of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Although it is a gradual step on a still unclear road to recovery, this is great news for the lefty and team. He has a 2.08 ERA in five starts and did not allow a run in three outings in April. The 2022 National League Cy Young runner-up was not missing a beat before he was sidelined. With a 53-27 record (best in NL) and a six-game divisional lead over the Miami Marlins, whom they thumped Friday night, Atlanta is not going to rush their ace back into the rotation.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

A healthy Fried forms a top-notch trio with Spencer Strider and Bryce Elder, which is added to a scary lineup led by history-chasing Ronald Acuna Jr. Translation: Big trouble for all of baseball. That possibility could still be a long ways off, but now fans can start actually envisioning this imposing powerhouse at full force.

The Braves can go into the All-Star break in complete control of the NL East if they sweep or take two out of three against Miami in this weekend home series. That also allows Max Fried to return to a stress-free clubhouse without any true pressure. The time for high stakes will come in the postseason, as the Braves have firmly entered World Series or bust territory. The 29-year-old southpaw makes that an attainable goal.