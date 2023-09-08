The Atlanta Braves' incredible firepower has rewritten the MLB record books yet again. Ronald Acuna, Jr. and the Braves recorded their 10th five-home run game of the season. They achieved the gaudy feat in an 8-5 win over the visiting St. Louis Cardinals on Thursday.

The Braves become just the third team in MLB history after the New York Yankees and Minnesota Twins to pull it off. Ironically, the Yankees and Twins combined for 21 five-home run games in the 2019 MLB season, per ESPN Stats & Info.

2023 NL MVP candidate Ronald Acuna, Jr. led the Braves with two home runs against the Cardinals. First baseman Matt Olson increased his league-leading home run total to 47 with a 410-ft dinger in the bottom of the fifth inning. Michael Harris II and Travis d'Arnaud contributed one home run each to Atlanta's cause.

Atlanta has four players with at least 33 home runs: Olson (47), Acuna (34), Austin Riley (34), and Marcell Ozuna (33). Second baseman Ozzie Albies isn't far behind with 29 home runs on the season.

The Braves bounced back in resounding fashion after the Cardinals outscored them 21-12 in their first two games. Starting pitchers Mike Soroka and Spencer Strider struggled in those two outings. The latter his chances of winning the 2023 NL Cy Young Award slip away after his atrocious performance on Wednesday.

This could very well be the best offensive team in Atlanta's franchise history. This team has been giving opposing pitchers fits all season long. If the Braves keep it up, Ronald Acuna, Jr. and Co. are in a good position to win their second World Series pennant in three years.