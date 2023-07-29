After dropping two of three to their National League counterparts last week, the Milwaukee Brewers will have their chance at revenge as they make their way through another three-game series with the Atlanta Braves. It is time for us to check out our MLB odds series as we make our Braves-Brewers prediction and pick.

Currently in a neck and neck race in the NL Central, the Brewers could use every win they can get down the stretch. As it stands, Milwaukee has had the division lead for quite some time, but their spot atop the division isn't exactly safe, as the Cincinnati Reds are breathing down their neck. With only a half-game lead after their 10-7 loss to the Braves on Friday night, the Brew Crew will call upon the former Atlanta twirler himself in Julio Teheran. So far, Teheran is 2-4 with a 3.75 ERA in his ten starts on the season.

The Braves may be only 4-6 in their previous ten games played, but their extremely successful first-half of the season has put them in prime position to nab the best record in the NL when the season comes to a close. With the impressive slugfest showing on Friday, the 65-win Braves will attempt to put together a cleaner outing on Saturday when Bryce Elder takes the mound. On the season, Elder is 7-2 with a 3.30 ERA in 20 starts.

Here are the Braves-Brewers MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Braves-Brewers Odds

Atlanta Braves: +1.5 (-120)

Milwaukee Brewers: -1.5 (+100)

Over: 10 (-110)

Under: 10 (-110)

How To Watch Braves vs. Brewers

TV: Bally Sports Southeast/Bally Sports Wisconsin

Stream: MLB.TV

Time: 7:20 ET/4:20 PT

Why The Braves Could Cover The Spread

Not only do the Braves already possess the best overall record in all of baseball, but they have developed a knack for winning games in a variety of ways. Whether it is out-slugging an opponent like they did on Friday or getting a gem from their starter, this is a club that has what it takes to make a deep run come October.

When it comes to finding a way to cover the spread on Saturday, bettors planning on wagering on Atlanta should be encouraged by the fact that they were able to produce at the plate against a Brewers squad that is known for their pitching. Of course, this is an offense that does happen to possess top-three hitting statistics in the entire league. All in all, whether it is stringing together patient at-bats resulting in chaos on the base-paths or simply crushing balls deep into the outfield seats, the Brewers certainly have their hands full against this unit.

Atlanta's best shot at covering the spread for the second consecutive game will come if they can get after Teheran from the jump. Last week, it was the former Brave that kept Atlanta in check to one run through six innings pitched. Without a fast start in the early frames, the Braves could find themselves swimming against the tide at the plate.

Why The Brewers Could Cover The Spread

A true NL contender in their own right, the Brewers are attempting to return to postseason play after missing out on them entirely in the 2022 season. Nevertheless, with some elite arms within the starting staff and bullpen working in tandem with some powerful hitters, the sky's the limit for these Brewers in 2o23.

Without a doubt, Friday night proved to be Milwaukee's best performance at the dish since the All-Star Break, but they failed to capitalize on their strong offensive showing thanks to an off-night from their pitching staff. By the time the game had reached the fifth inning on Friday, it was the Braves that had already put up five runs. After only surrendering ten runs in their previous five contests combined, you shouldn't expect the Brewers to struggle on the hill in back-to-back games.

With the expectation that Milwaukee will step things up in the pitching department, which Brewers slugger will rise to the occasion when needed the most? Look no further than third-baseman Abraham Toro, who will be trying to continue his recent hot streak at the plate. Already hitting an absurd .533 in his small-sample size of 15 at-bats on the year, Toro has shined during his limited time in the majors, and is coming off his best game in the majors to date that saw him collect three-hits, including a home run, and four RBIs. If Toro can keep hitting at this rate, then he could help the Brew Crew put the Braves in their place to kick off the weekend.

Final Braves-Brewers Prediction & Pick

Surprisingly, the Braves enter this competition as +1.5 run underdogs, which hasn't happened all too often this season. Because of that, betting on Atlanta to replicate their success from Friday night and cover seems like the easy pick here.

Final Braves-Brewers Prediction & Pick: Braves +1.5 (-120)