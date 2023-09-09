Atlanta Braves superstar Ronald Acuna Jr. doesn't appreciate almost getting hit by pitches. On Saturday, Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Johan Oviedo missed inside with a fastball while pitching to Acuna Jr. The players ended up exchanging words and approaching one another. The incident led to the benches and bullpen storming the field for both teams.

Video via Bally Sports: Braves.

Benches clear in the first inning after Pirates pitcher Johan Oviedo and Ronald Acuña Jr. exchange a few words. pic.twitter.com/rUs6HAqRYl — Bally Sports: Braves (@BravesOnBally) September 9, 2023

A mixture of shoving and holding players back ensued, and it did not appear that any punches were thrown. Neither player was ejected and Ronald Acuna Jr. later walked after resuming the at-bat.

Ronald Acuna Jr.'s special 2023 season

Ronald Acuna Jr. was frustrated to begin Saturday's game, but he's enjoyed most of his 2023 season. The Braves star seems to set some kind of new record every game, and has led Atlanta to the best record in MLB.

Acuna Jr. entered Saturday's game leading the league in hits, runs scored, total bases, and stolen bases. He's also slashing .334/.414/.585 with a .999 OPS and 35 home runs. Acuna Jr. has a strong chance of winning the National League MVP, but Mookie Betts of the Los Angeles Dodgers is also making a strong case. The NL MVP debate will be a fascinating one down the stretch.

As for Saturday's game, the Braves and Pirates are scoreless at the time of writing. The Braves are close to clinching the National League East and are now focused on earning the best record in the league to secure home field advantage in the postseason. As a result, Atlanta will continue to play hard despite their lopsided advantage in the NL East.