The NL MVP race is starting to heat up with the favorite changing hands for the second time this week. Atlanta Braves superstar Ronald Acuna Jr. has been the favorite for much of the season, but Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder and former MVP Mookie Betts staked his claim in the race by becoming the odds-on leader earlier this week.

Betts spent two days at the top of FanDuel's odds before Acuna reclaimed his spot. The Braves leadoff man is -150 to win the award for the first time in his career. He has six hits across his last two games and is a home run shy of becoming the first player in MLB history to hit 30 home runs and steal 60 bases in the same season.

Both Acuna and Betts are atop most National League hitting leaderboards, with Acuna's former and Betts' current teammate Freddie Freeman in the mix as well. It also helps that both the Braves and the Dodgers have the two best records in the National League.

Both teams could be on a collision course to meet in the playoffs and what a matchup of star power it would be. The Braves and Dodgers boast two of the most talented rosters in the MLB with Acuna and Betts leading the way.

Ronald Acuna Jr. and Mookie Betts are putting together two phenomenal seasons in their own rights. It could lead to a historically close MVP voting, one that will no doubt be hotly debated by the baseball world long before and after the winner is announced.