For pretty much the entirety of the MLB season, Atlanta Braves star Ronald Acuña Jr has been the favorite for the NL MVP award. However, after a scorching hot month of August, Los Angeles Dodgers star Mookie Betts has officially passed Acuña Jr as the favorite for the MVP, via FanDuel.

Betts currently sits at -140 to bring home the trophy, with Acuña Jr at +125. This is not a very big discrepancy between the two lines, but it is notable with how long Acuña Jr has been considered the favorite. The next best line belongs to Freddie Freeman at +850, with Matt Olson behind him at +10000.

Regardless of who wins the award, nobody can take away from the amazing seasons either of these guys are having. Betts is hitting .315 with 35 home runs and 93 RBIs and a 1.018 OPS for the Dodgers, while Acuña Jr is hitting .330 with 28 home runs and 74 RBIs and a .975 OPS for the Braves. What could truly differentiate Acuña Jr is the 59 stolen bases that he has, by far the most in the MLB.

The race between Mookie Betts and Ronald Acuña Jr for NL MVP over the month of September will be even more exciting to watch given these two guys play on the two best teams in the National League. The Dodgers and Braves will be fighting for the number one overall seed in the NL playoffs, with the Braves (84-45) currently four games up on the Dodgers (80-49) for the best record.

Stay tuned into any more changing odds for the NL MVP award with the season coming to a close. Although Betts is the current favorite, Acuña Jr could easily still be the winner, and it is pretty much a guarantee that one of these two guys will come out on top.