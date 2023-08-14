There is without a shadow of a doubt that Atlanta Braves star Ronald Acuna Jr. is having an incredible season. He is widely regarded as the leader in the Most Valuable Award race in the National League. He's got the stats to back his case up. That's not to mention that he's playing for a serious World Series contender. On Sunday, he got the attention of baseball fans again when he pulled off yet another statistical feat last seen in the big leagues over three decades ago, per ESPN Stats & Info.

“Ronald Acuña Jr. stole his 55th base on Sunday, becoming the first player with 25 HR and 55 SB in a season since Rickey Henderson in 1990.”

Unfortunately for Acuna, his effort was not enough to help his team avoid a loss, as the Braves suffered a 7-6 loss in Queens to the New York Mets. Despite the loss, the Braves remain comfortably atop the standings in the National League East with a 75-42 record — 11 games ahead of their rivals in the division.

Ronald Acuna is not without a chief rival for the MVP in the NL. Los Angeles Dodgers veteran and former Braves star Freddie Freeman is also having a special campaign. Another Dodgers star in Mookie Betts also has a shot at winning the award.

Acuna has been a major weapon for the stacked Braves roster. On the season, he is slashing .337/.421/.574 with 26 home runs and 71 RBIs. And then, of course, there are the 55 bags he's swiped so far this year. Thes scary part is that he's far from done this season.