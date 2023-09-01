Ronald Acuna Jr had a crazy day this past Thursday. In the morning, the Atlanta Braves star got married to his long-time girlfriend. That same evening, while he was running on less than six hours of sleep, Acuna hit a big grand slam in the second inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers. That's just how good the NL MVP front-runner has been.

After the game, one of Ronald Acuna Jr's Braves teammates wanted to take a page out of his playbook. Matt Olson, the team's All-Star first baseman, seemed inspired by Acuna's wedding, per David O'Brien.

“Matt Olson, when I asked how Acuña could pull that off — get married in the morning, on little sleep, then hit a grand slam at night in a huge game to be the first 30-60 player in MLB history: “The power of love? I don't know,” Olson said. “I'm gonna renew my vows tomorrow.””

In the morning before their game against the Dodgers, Ronald Acuna Jr got married to his girlfriend Marie Laborde. Laborde and Acuna Jr have been together for four years, and they have two sons together. The plan was initially for the two to get married in their home country of Venezuela. However, with Laborde's visa expiring soon and the Braves' run this season, Acuna Jr feared that his family might have to be away for the biggest moment of his life. (quote from ESPN)

“It means a lot to me,” Acuña said. “The kids were born here, but the mom needs to come and go. I don't like that process. It's really a hassle. If we go to the playoffs, if we go to the World Series, and they're not with me, it's tough. I want my family to be here with me.”

Acuna's grand slam against the Dodgers wasn't just symbolic: it was also historic. The Braves right fielder became the first ever player to hit 30 home runs in a season while stealing 60 bases. Acuna's power, speed, and consistency have all come together this season. The result is a player that's been in the driver seat for the NL MVP all season long.

Olson might want to try that vow renewal thing himself. The star first baseman is having an elite season, being one of the league leaders in both home runs and RBIs. However, the Braves star has struggled recently for the team. The Braves are at their best when every single one of their hitters is a threat to the opposing pitcher. Here's to hoping that reaffirming his love for his wife will reinvigorate Olson.