To paraphrase philosopher Ralph Waldo Emerson, it's about the journey not the destination. If that is the case in the 2023 MLB season, then we are in for the most thrilling trade deadline of all-time. The hype and non-stop speculation surrounding Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani is bound to have everyone amped up by the time Aug. 1 rolls around. Just the possibility of this rare talent being moved will be a ratings bonanza. But can it actually happen?

Since the buzz really started, there has been only one team in my estimation that should realistically acquire Ohtani via trade.

The Tampa Bay Rays and Baltimore Orioles value their homegrown approach and do not look like strong candidates to sign the 2021 American League MVP to a massive contract in free agency. The Houston Astros are fighting for a postseason berth right now, but with two World Series titles in the last six years, they probably do not see the need to bend backwards for Ohtani midseason. The Angels will not want to trade him to the Los Angeles Dodgers unless they fleece them.

The trade partner that possesses the right amount of resources and motivation to pull off such a colossal deal is the Atlanta Braves. They already boast the best record in the MLB at 62-33, carry plenty of pop in the middle of their lineup and have the National League MVP favorite in Ronald Acuna Jr. The Braves can easily just trust the process that has made them a model baseball organization.

General manager Alex Anthopoulos has been making financial savvy and measured moves for years, and it has all led to this moment. This is the time to complete possibly the biggest trade in the history of the sport.

A blockbuster of this magnitude entails further examination. Let's venture into this bold territory together, as I explain why the Braves should offer an insane prospect trade package for Shohei Ohtani.

Braves can afford to sell the farm for Shohei Ohtani

There is widespread belief that acquiring the unicorn from Anaheim will cost a viable MLB talent or two in addition to a slew of top prospects. If that is truly owner Arte Moreno's price, then Atlanta will find it difficult to rationalize a push for Ohtani ahead of the trade deadline. However, no one knows how high the Angels' panic meter is right now or what it can potentially rise to in the next 12 days.

A good conversation at the perfect time could enable the Braves to keep their MLB roster intact and instead part with AJ Smith-Shawver, Owen Murphy and maybe Vaughn Grissom- who was expected to be the starting shortstop heading into Spring Training. That is a huge sacrifice for a two-month rental, but it makes the franchise a true powerhouse.

Sure, the Braves are an imposing group with Acuna Jr., Austin Riley and Matt Olson leading the way on offense and Spencer Strider, Charlie Morton and eventually Max Fried manning the pitching rotation. But they still have holes that can be exposed in the postseason like last year. We have seen lack of depth and consistency plague this team before. Adding Shohei Ohtani will not make them bulletproof, but it equips the 2021 World Series champions with the strongest shield imaginable heading into October.

Although the Braves are seven games better than the next best team in the NL, the Dodgers, 2023 figures to be a crowded race to the pennant. The Philadelphia Phillies got them last year and could be even more talented. The Arizona Diamondbacks and San Francisco Giants are both scrappy. The Milwaukee Brewers are pitching well as always and are now enjoying the resurgence of Christian Yelich. And LA is leading its division, despite the pitching staff not being at full strength practically the entire season.

There is a lot of parity. Shohei Ohtani puts needed distance between the top dog and the rest of the pack. Gambling for another championship is reasonable enough, but there is another potential benefit that awaits this franchise if it pounces on Aug. 1.

Atlanta can convince Shohei Ohtani to stay

The notion that trading for this baseball hybrid will afford organizations extra time to persuade him into signing in free agency is a bit overblown in my opinion. Other factors need to be in play. He wants to win, for one. Competing on the big stage was not something Ohtani anticipated being a luxury, but now he is starved for postseason action. Organizational competence also figures to be a factor, considering he is likely to commit a significant chunk of his career to his next destination.

The Braves, however, possess both of those qualities and can thereby actually make a compelling pitch to the 29-year-old superstar if he already resides in Atlanta. Once the three-time All-Star gets an up-close look at how the franchise operates, he is likely to be impressed. The front office clearly has the support of their players based on all the team-friendly deals they have completed. Regular postseason trips (five-straight) should only increase his long-term interest.

Shohei Ohtani could have an epiphany when he steps foot on Truist Park. Moving away from the West Coast is obviously a big change, but he is going to realize that competitive, high-quality ball clubs are not easy to find.

Atlanta is in the unique position where an Ohtani trade not only improves its immediate championship aspirations but also gives management a head start in free agency. With so much to gain, losing a crop of top prospects is worth the risk. A World Series ring is the ultimate elevator pitch and a surefire way to lock up the Japanese juggernaut.