ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Atlanta Braves are on the road to take on the Cincinnati Reds Wednesday night. Check out our MLB odds series as we give you a Braves-Reds prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Braves-Reds Projected Starters

Spencer Schwellenbach vs. Jakob Junis

Spencer Schwellenbach (6-7) with a 3.73 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 103.2 innings pitched, 133K/20BB, .237 oBA

Last Start: vs. Los Angeles Dodgers: Win, 6 innings, 4 hits, 2 runs, 1 walk, 6 strikeouts

2024 Road Splits: 9 starts, 3.53 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 51 innings pitched, 52K/13BB, .232 oBA

Jakob Junis (4-0) with a 2.73 ERA, 0.89 WHIP, 56 innings pitched, 42K/7BB, .211 oBA

Last Start: at St. Louis Cardinals: No Decision, 5 innings, 3 hits, 1 run, 0 walks, 3 strikeouts

2024 Home Splits: 10 games, 2 starts, 2.10 ERA, 0.70 WHIP, 25.2 innings pitched, 20K/4BB, .159 oBA

Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Braves-Reds Odds

Atlanta Braves: -1.5 (+114)

Moneyline: -144

Cincinnati Reds: +1.5 (-137)

Moneyline: +122

Over: 8.5 (-115)

Under: 8.5 (-105)

How to Watch Braves vs. Reds

Time: 6:40 PM ET/3:40 PM PT

TV: Bally Sports Southeast, Bally Sports Ohio

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why The Braves Will Cover The Spread/Win

Schwellenbach has really come into his own as a starting pitcher in the MLB. He has the occasional bad start, but he the good has outweighed the bad this season. Schwellenbach really has a low walk rate, and this is because of his chase rate. Schwellenbach has a 34.9 percent chase rate, which puts him in the 97th percentile in that category. He also does not allow teams to hit the ball too hard off him. He has the stuff to be a very good pitcher in this league, and he has proved it. If he can have another one of his good starts, and get the Reds to chase a little bit, the Braves will win this game.

The Reds have some exciting players in their lineup, but they are just not performing well. Cincinnati is batting .233 as a team, which is fifth-worst in the MLB. Along with that, the Reds do not hit the ball hard, and they strike out quite a bit. Cincinnati will swing and miss a lot, which is going to really hurt them in this game. If Schwellenbach is at his best, expect him to go seven strong innings while shutting down this Reds offense. As long as he can get a few runs of run support, the Braves should be able to win this game.

Why The Reds Will Cover The Spread/Win

Junis was acquired by the Reds at the trade deadline, and the change of scenery is exactly what he needed. With the Reds this season, Junis has thrown 30 innings, allowed just 23 hits, walked only two batters, and he has an ERA of 3.00. The Reds need Junis to keep this up if they want to win the game. If Junis can continue to pitch well for the Reds, there is no reason why Cincinnati should not win this game.

Junis is also much better as a start this season. It is hard to believe as he was a valuable reliever, but his starting numbers are very good. In his four starts, Junis has allowed just seven hits, struck out 15, and opposing teams can not hit for any power. Junis will only go five or six innings in this game, but that should be enough to give the Reds a chance to win this game. As long as he can keep the Braves in check, the Reds will win this game.

Final Braves-Reds Prediction & Pick

I think this is a very interesting pitching matchup, and it should be a fun one. However, I am going to take the Braves to win straight up. If it comes down to which team will push across that important run, I think it will be the Braves.

Final Braves-Reds Prediction & Pick: Braves ML (-144)