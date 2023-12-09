Supercell plans to launch a brand new 5v5 mode, and free gifts to celebrate the Brawlidays Season.

A new Brawl Stars Brawl Talk released today, celebrating the upcoming Brawlidays season while announcing three new brawlers. We already heard of Mico during the Brawl Stars Global Championship. However, it seems two more brawlers join the fight with us in the next update. Additionally, Supercell plans to launch a brand new 5v5 mode, and free gifts to celebrate the Brawlidays Season.

Brawl Stars Brawl Talk – Brawl Stars Adding Three New Brawlers – Mico, Kit, and Larry & Lawrie

The next Brawl Stars Update adds three (technically 4) new brawlers into the game, one of which you can get for free. The New brawlers are Mico, Kit, and Larry & Lawrie. Mico will be a free brawler released on Thursday, December 14th.

Mico:

Overall, Mico joins the Brawlywood trio with Lola and Gray, serving as the boom mic operator (wanna-be director) of the three. This monkey brawler hops with every attack, making him a deadlier variation of Mortis. However Supercell compensates this with his low HP and slow reload speed. Additionally, he can still be attacked mid-air. Therefore, make sure to plan your attacks before you let loose.

Additionally, Mico's super launches him into the air, letting him move around briefly before crashing on opponents. Furthermore, the closer Mico gets to the, the bigger the radius for his attack becomes.

Make sure to pick Mico for free when Brawl Stars' Brawliday event begins.

Kit:

Kit, the newest Legendary Brawler, and the first in a new trio for Starr Toon Studios, is the first Legendary Support Brawler in the game. His main attack is a short range but fast firing attack that deals tons of damage to the opponent. Furthermore, Kit's Super launches him on either an ally or opponent. If he jumps on the former, he'll heal both his ally and himself continuously for a short period of time. Additionally, Kit then becomes a thrower while latched onto his teammate, making him incredibly deadly.

However, if he launches onto an opponent, he'll beat them down in classic cartoon style. Either way, Kit's Super poses multiple problems for those going against him. Overall, the only way to take down Kit when he uses his Super is to wait for him to jump off the host, or kill the host themselves. Lastly, Kit's super charges automatically (should we just put him in the S tier already?).

Kit releases for Early Access like Chuck did, one week prior to the next season based around Starr Toon Studios, which begins on January 4th, 2023.

Larry & Lawrie

The final brawler (technically, brawlers) joining the duo is Larry and Lawrie, a robotic duo joining R-T to keep Starr Park safe. They make the first two-in-one brawler in the entire game, due to Larry's unique super ability. Larry is a thrower who launches tickets which explode twice after landing. However, his Super allows him to summon his brother, Lawrie, an AI-controlled teammate who shoots the nearest target. Overall, Lawrie provides cover, damage, and an extra obstacle for enemies to overcome.

Larry releases for Early access one week before the Dragon Pit Season, which starts in February.

Brawl Stars New Hypercharge Event

Six new brawlers, including Mico, will be receiving new Hypercharges in the Brawl Stars Brawlidays Update. Overall, the new brawlers getting Hypercharges include:

Mico Landing with Hypercharged Super stuns nearby brawlers

Edgar Reload speed and Super charge increase during Hypercharge

Fang Hypercharged Super lets him slide through walls and leave a trail of popcorn in his trail

Crow Hypercharged Super shoots piercing knives, which return to Crow, dealing damage on the way back.

Leon Remains Invisible during Hypercharged Super

Dynamike After throwing Hypercharged Super, multiple dynamite sticks fly out and damage surrounding enemies



Brawl Stars To Release New 5v5 Mode For Several Game Types

Players will soon be able to play 5v5 variations of several modes in Brawl Stars, with bigger maps and labeled as events. Firstly, Supercell wants to test the waters for this event with Brawl Ball, Wipeout, and Gem Grab. However, expect other modes to possibly receive this treatment in the future. Furthermore, each new 5v5 variation comes with a few differences:

Brawl Ball Played sideways during 5v5 mode Larger Goal

Wipeout Larger takedown count requirement

Gem Grab Some maps include two gem spawn points



Brawl Stars Brawliday Event Schedule – December 12th – 26th

Supercell plans to launch Brawl Stars 2024 Brawliday Season on December 12th, which ends on December 26th. During that calendar, expect daily rewards just for logging in, which include Mico and the Dark Angel Colt Skin. Players have to the end of the year to collect their rewards too. However, it's not the only event to look forward too.

During the second season of the Brawl Stars' new Monthly pass, Supercell plans to launch another Lunar New Year event.

Brawl Stars Brawl Pass Plus Recap

We covered the new monthly Brawl Pass in a recent dedicated guide, so we won't waste your time here. However, we want to mention a few important tidbits from the new Brawl Talk today:

Season Length decreased from two months to one

Pass no longer purchasable via gems Progression buffed to compensate for F2P community Passes no longer offer Brawler, but a chance to unlock a brawler from Epic or lower rarities

Removal of Hard Quests, revamp of Quests/Token System

New Progression Rewards For Free, Brawl Pass, and Pass Plus userss

Removal of Chroma Credits and Chromatic Brawler Rarity

Addition of 10-12 brawlers per year

Added ability to buy and store skins for brawlers you don't own

Brawl Stars Update Gameplay Changes – Winstreaks, Gears, Remodels and More

Winstreaks are coming to Brawl Stars, rewarding you for winning consecutive matches. The reward for win streaks include more trophies, which should help you unlock more Trophy Road Rewards.

Mortis Gadget – Bat Storm Increases speed of bats by 50%

Shelly model receiving revamp

Starr Drops coming to trophy road

Share replays to club members

Overall, that wraps up everything new coming to Brawl Stars Brawl Talk for the Brawlidays update and beyond. Furthermore, we look forward to seeing the new Brawlers, Brawl Pass, gameplay changes, and 5v5 mode variations. Keep an eye out for future Brawl Star Brawl Talks as Supercell plans to change more, like Power League, in the future.

Supercell certainly knows how to constantly evolve their game. A few years ago, Brawl Stars was an entirely different Beast. It's crazy to see the game come so far in such a short time.

For more Brawl Stars and gaming news, visit ClutchPoints.