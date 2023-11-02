Charlie becomes available in Brawl Stars in just a few short days. She's the only new brawler we know of coming to Brawl Stars in Season...

Charlie becomes available in Brawl Stars in just a few short days. She's the only new brawler we know of coming to Brawl Stars in Season 21 – Bizarre Circus. This Brawl Stars Charlie Guide should tell you everything you need to know about Charlie, the newest chromatic brawler. Additionally, we'll share some tips and tricks on how to use her, and which modes work best for her.

Brawl Stars Charlie Guide – How To Unlock The Newest Chromatic Brawler

🫲 This season in Brawl! 🫱 🎪 Charlie and the #BizarreCircus arrive next week!

🔥 Hypercharge Unleashed with a FREE random Hypercharge reward!

🎃 New Brawl-O-Ween Skins & Pumpkin Plunder Event

🪔 Warrior's Journey Skins coming in mid November

👁️ And more… pic.twitter.com/Z9jtx048P7 — Brawl Stars (@BrawlStars) October 30, 2023

Charlie can be unlocked via 2500 Chroma Credits after reaching Tier 30 of the Brawl Pass. Additionally, those who purchase the Brawl Pass get Charlie for free after reaching Tier 30. To reach Tier 30, players can earn tokens by playing matches, completing challenges, and receive token doubler to speed up their progress. However, you can also play as Charlie for free in either training matches or practice ground sessions.

Charlie is the first brawler of a new trio themed around the circus. She was discovered by the Bizarre Circus after learning impressive skills on the streets. This certainly makes for quite an interesting addition to the roster.

Brawl Stars – Charlie Overview

Charlie's main attack, Yo-yo, is a projectile that works similarly to Carl (9 tile range). However, once her attack lands, the Yo-yo comes right back to Charlie, potentially giving her a faster reload. Every landing attack charges your super by 20%, and has a projectile speed of 4200.

Charlie's Super, Cocoon, traps enemies in a cocoon with a decaying health bar. While trapped, the enemy can't do anything, and must wait for the Cocoon to die or for teammates to knock it down. Overall, the the trap lasts 10 seconds if left unattended, and has the same range and projectile speed as her main attack.

Now let's take a look at Charlie's HP and damage outputs per level:

POWER LEVEL HEALTH MAIN ATTACK DAMAGE SUPER HEALTH (COCOON HP) 1 3300 800 4200 2 3630 880 4620 3 3960 960 5040 4 4290 1040 5460 5 4620 1120 5880 6 4950 1200 6300 7 5280 1280 6720 8 5610 1360 7140 9 5940 1440 7560

10 6270 1520 7980

11 6600 1600 8400

Charlie Hypercharge Ability

Charlie joins Pearl, Maisie, Lou, and Colette as the only chromatic brawlers with Hypercharge abilities. Her ability, Pestilence, gives the following buffs:

Cocoon spawns three spiderlings that attack opponents

30% damage and speed increase and 10% shield boost

The ability will first be available for gems, but you can purchase it for 5,000 coins two weeks after its release. Additionally, Hypercharge abilities might be earned by opening Legendary Starr Drops. The chances are very low, but the opportunity is still there.

Gadgets and Star Powers – Which Ones Are The Best?

Now let's take a look at Charlie's Gadgets and Star Powers:

Gadgets:

Spiders – “Charlie releases 3 spiders that seek and attack the nearest enemies.”

“Charlie releases 3 spiders that seek and attack the nearest enemies.” Personal Space – “Charlie cocoons herself, healing 50% of her total health.”

Star Power:

Digestive – “Cocooned enemies lose 50% of their health while cocooned.”

“Cocooned enemies lose 50% of their health while cocooned.” Slimy – “Cocoon leaves a slimy trail behind it for 5 seconds that slows down enemies walking over it.”

Gears:

Speed

Vision

Health

Shield

Damage

Gadget Charge

Recommended Star Power, Gadget and Gear Setup for Charlie

Overall, we recommend Charlie's Spider gadget. It provides instant cover for single-projectile enemies. It can prove useful in any mode where map control is key. Additionally, her Personal Space gadget traps herself for five seconds if left unattended. You may as well just take cover and charge your health to get back in the action faster. However, this gadget could prove useful in some solo showdown situations.

For Star Powers, both options are very solid. However, we think Slimy might just be the better option. Reducing your opponent's health while they're cocooned is nice, but you don't need to worry about them, If anything, you want to focus on the teammates trying to free them. Therefore, slowing them down not only traps one enemy, but slows down the others. Overall, we feel Slimy should help in most 3v3 situatons.

For Gears, select the damage and gadget charge gear. Damage gear will always be the go-to gear, especially for a brawler who can reload quickly depending on her distance from her foe. Additionally, the gadget charge gear gives her extra spiders to help cover the map with. However, feel free to experiment with the shield and or speed gears.

Brawl Stars – Which Modes Should I Use Charlie In (And Which Modes You Shouldn't)

Now let's talk about which game modes you should an shouldn't use Charlie in.

Brawl Stars Charlie Guide – What Modes Should I Use Charlie In

Heist

What makes Carl great in Heist is his ability to cause a high DPS rate. Charlie essentially does same given the mechanics of her attack. Therefore, she provides a solid option for the mode. Additionally, her cocoon can trap oncoming attackers, giving her great defensive capabilities for Heist matches. Lastly, her long range attacks help her deal damage from a safe distance in case she can't get close.

Brawl Ball

Overall, Charlie's Cocoon makes her a great defensive and offensive player in Brawl Ball. She can trap opponents to create goal scoring opportunities or prevent them. Additionally, her spiderlings give her extra cover in case she needs to force the ball into the goal. And while she doesn't deal the most damage, she can chip away at enemies' HP with her long range attack.

Gem Grab

Like the previous two modes, Charlie's Cocoon provides a major use in Gem Grab. Being able to trap an enemy, even if just for a few seconds, can turn the tide of the whole match. Your enemies will be focused on freeing them, giving you a chance to either snag gems or work together to wipe your opponents out. Personally, we think it's much more useful than Willow's Super, since Charlie can still attack while it's activated.

What Modes Should I NOT Use Charlie In

Solo Showdown

While Charlie would work great with a teammate, she might not be the best on her own. This is because she doesn't do the most DPS at long range. Additionally, Charlie is not a close range fighter, so she'll struggle a bit either way. Additionally, her Cocoon won't necessarily help her unless she uses her digestive star power. She won't be terrible in this mode, but if you're looking to grind trophies with her, try another.

Duels

Like Showdown, Duels doesn't provide the best scenarios for Charlie. She can maybe use her cocoon to trap her foe in the smoke with a digestive star power, but it won't always work. She'll have issues trying to hold off against a Mandy or Spike, who can beat her from a long distance before the smoke even closes in. Overall, we feel she'll be okay, but not the most spectacular option for duels.

Bounty

Most Knockout and Bounty Maps seem to favor long-range brawlers. However, at least Charlie's Cocoon can play a bigger role in Knockout. In Bounty, it won't do much. You'll either cocoon an enemy, but will be too far to defeat them. Or you'll cocoon an enemy, but stay too close, risking death from the other enemies or the foe who broke out of their trap. Overall, we feel like Charlie is fine for Bounty, but she doesn't sit at the top of the power rankings.

That wraps up our Brawl Stars Charlie guide. We hope this guide helps prepare you for how to use the upcoming chromatic brawler. Overall, she seems like an interesting take on Carl's fighting style, but unique enough to differentiate herself. We look forward to seeing how people use her. If you'd like to learn more about Season 21, check out our guide and the official patch notes to learn everything.

For more gaming and Brawl Stars news, visit ClutchPoints.