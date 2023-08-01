Doug, the new Mythic Brawler, is now available. The hot-dog loving dinosaur costs 1900 credits (or $19.99 for him & his Draco Doug Skin). He's the 11th Mythic Brawler in the game, with the most recent before being Willow. He joins Buzz to make up the Velocirapids duo. Interestingly, both brawlers are close-range brawlers, making us wonder what the third brawler in the trio will be like.

Additionally, Doug is the second new brawler in season 19 along with Cordelius.

⛱ Summer only starts when Doug arrives! ⛱ TODAY in BRAWL: 🌭 DOUG!

🌞 Summer Games Challenge with Energy Drinks and a Summer Pin!

We previously covered his stats, Star Powers, and Gadgets, so we'll dive right in and discuss which game modes he should do well in, and a good setup for him.

What Modes Should I Use Doug In?

Here are the game modes we think Doug should be good in.

Hot Zone

Since Doug's attack radius is similar to Jacky's, he has his uses in Hot Zone. His main attack, Snack Attack, covers pretty much the whole radius of the hot zone, ensuring you're at least damaging enemies while inside. He's fairly tanky with 7200 HP at level 11, so he'll be able to take some damage and scare off low DPS brawlers.

Brawl Ball

As a tanky brawler with good speed, Doug should have no trouble pushing the ball into the goal. Additionally, he can revive teammates which should help in both offensive and defensive situations. Tip: Using Poco and his Da Capo Star Power with Doug should ensure an insane amount of healing. Then, use a brawler who can break walls, like El Primo or Griff, and you'll have an easy path to the goal.

Heist

Since the Heist Safe doesn't move, Doug is able to deal maximum damage to it while standing above it. His fast movement speed should help him escape from opponents when they respawn or defend their safe. The trick though, is to reach the safe alive and healthy. But when you do, you'll be able to deal loads of damage. Additionally, Doug can revive himself or a fellow teammate, ensuring more pressure on the enemy safe and keep the enemy playing defense.

Gem Grab

We like the idea of Doug being able to revive a Gem carrier, or himself, especially in tight situations. It may be the saving grace in a close contest, and you never know what impact it could have on the match. However, it may be difficult charging his Super depending on who your opponents choose.

What Modes Should I NOT Use Doug In?

Bounty/Wipeout

Typically, but not always, Bounty/Wipeout maps are generally made for long-range brawlers. Doug is an absolute liability on long range maps, unable to even pull enemies in like Jacky can. Reviving teammates in this mode won't take away any points enemy brawlers gained either, so you're just giving them free points by reviving a dead teammate who's already close to the opponent's side of the field. The only exception here is Snake Prairie, where the entire map is covered by bushes, giving you a better chance.

Knockout

He's a bit more useful here, since Doug can revive a fallen teammate. However, like Bounty, Knockout maps typically favor long-range brawlers, throwers, and close-ranger brawlers who can actually get close to the enemy in instance (i.e. Buzz, Edgar). His fast movement speed may help you catch up to the enemy, but then you have to worry about any slow, stun, or knock-back ability they may have. Outside of reviving teammates, he's not the best option for this mode.

Duels

Doug in Duels is as useless as a pen with no ink. Most duels maps are for long range-brawlers and there's no way he'll catch up to a Bea, Spike, Crow, Gale, or Mandy. Even Edgar will wipe the floor with him, considering he can just jump away if he knows he won't win the fight.

Best Star Power, Gadget, and Gear Setup

Here are the following Star Powers, Gears, and Gadgets we recommend for Doug.

For his Gadget, we recommend using Extra Mustard. It doubles the damage of his next attack, but doesn't heal teammates. Considering your teammates won't always be near you, having an option to deal extra damage is always nice. It may be that extra push needed to take out an enemy, or at least scare some away. Doug's main attack also doesn't heal much either, and doubling the healing isn't as effective as doubling his damage output. Just make sure you're as close as possible to deal as much damage as you can.

For Star Powers, this one's a bit tricky. If you're playing a 3v3 mode, use his Fast Food Star Power. Giving your teammate a speed boost when they come back to life helps in a couple of ways:

Teammate may be fast enough to wipe out a gem carrier, or pick up the brawl ball to score the goal, or get the final KO in knockout.

Helps your teammate survive any close-call interactions, but still puts them close to the action

But if you're playing solo showdown, we recommend his Self Service Star Power. As mentioned earlier, Doug's healing isn't great, but at least you'll be able to boost it a little with each attack he lands. It may be what saves you from a life or death situation.

Doug doesn't have any mythic or epic gears, so here's what we recommend:

Damage Gear – Dealing extra damage, especially at low HP always helps. This gear is going to help Doug deal over 2000 damage per hit at close range, helping you wipe out several brawlers in just 2-3 hits.

– Dealing extra damage, especially at low HP always helps. This gear is going to help Doug deal over 2000 damage per hit at close range, helping you wipe out several brawlers in just 2-3 hits. Speed Gear – Giving a fast close range brawler extra speed on bushy maps is always a great thing to have. Since he deals more damage the closer he is, giving him extra speed in CQC situations helps Doug a lot.

– Giving a fast close range brawler extra speed on bushy maps is always a great thing to have. Since he deals more damage the closer he is, giving him extra speed in CQC situations helps Doug a lot. Shield Gear – If you're not playing on a bushy map and are having difficulty what to decide, we recommend a shield gear. The extra bit of defense is always nice to have, and there's nothing wrong with making a tanky brawler a bit extra chunky.

If you're not playing on a bushy map and are having difficulty what to decide, we recommend a shield gear. The extra bit of defense is always nice to have, and there's nothing wrong with making a tanky brawler a bit extra chunky. Healing Gear – Considering Doug's attacks can heal him, maybe you'd prefer an all-out healing approach. Keeping him alive should pressure enemies into wasting their ammo on you while your teammates secure the objective.

Initial Thoughts

Like Maisie, Doug is one of those brawlers who's likely to receive a buff before we can really see his true potential. If you don't like using Jacky, then Doug is barely different. He essentially must be on top of his enemies in order to give them full damage, but there's plenty of issues with this:

Many brawlers have slow, stun, knock-back, or jump gadgets or supers that help them get away from close range enemies. It's going to be difficult for Doug to deal maximum damage in a meta where so many brawlers can easily push him away.

Doug needing to be so close doesn't help him against close-range brawlers, either. Shelly will make slight work of him, while Bibi can just smack him away. El Primo just needs to keep his distance and he'll easily defeat Doug.

Like Jacky, Doug seems to struggle against throwers who know how to keep their distance. Barley, Dynamike, Willow, can easily slow, stun, or Hex him (respectively), preventing him from landing any attack.

Additionally, Doug's Second Serving Super is nice, but takes some time getting used to. You need to be able to predict when teammates (or yourself) are going to get wiped out. Sometimes you're just reviving a teammate only to see them get obliterated in a matter of seconds. That being said, it is a good Super, but don't just use it blindly.

