Doug, Brawl Stars' newest Mythic Brawler, joins the fight in less than a week, marking the game's 70th brawler. The hot-dog stand owner joins the lifeguard Buzz to make the second brawler in the Velocirapids duo. Doug joins during Brawl Stars' 19th season, which introduced Starr Drops and Cordelius, the chromatic brawler of the season. He's the 11th Mythic Brawler to join the game's roster.

Let's dive right in and discuss his release date, price, and gameplay mechanics.

Brawl Stars – Doug Release Date – August 1st, 2023

Doug is currently available to play in practice match and training grounds right now. He'll be fully playable on Tuesday, August 1st, 2023. In the meantime, players will be able to test his main attack and Super to get a feel for how he plays. We'll have to wait until he releases to experience his Star Powers and Gadget first-hand.

Doug's going to be available on Starr Road for either 1,900 credits or 349 gems (Roughly $19.99 USD). However, if you save up your credits from the Brawl Pass, Trophy Road, and Brawler masteries, you can get a head start on unlocking him.

Doug is the 70th brawler to join the game and the second in Season 19. He's likely the last brawler before Season 20 rolls out.

Doug Overview

Doug's main attack, Snack Attack is similar to Jacky's. He damages all enemies in a radius around him, and deals more damage based on how close they are to him. Additionally, allies in Doug's radius heal for 50% of the damage done to the enemy. It's got a short range of 3.33 tiles and reloads one ammo every 1.5 seconds.

Doug's Super, Second Serving, allows him to shoot a hot dog onto the field, at teammates, or at himself via auto-aim. The Hot Dog essentially acts as 8-Bit's old Extra Life Star Power, bringing dead brawlers back to life. However, there's a few differences to note.

First, the hot dog only lasts 5 seconds after being used, meaning players should only use it when they know they or their teammate is going to get knocked out. Second, the Super only revives teammates to 50% HP with no invincibility (though they do receive one extra ammo). Third, teammates carrying gems or power cubes still lose possession of what they carry. This prevents potential abuse of the ability by throwing the hot dog onto the gem grabber, keeping them alive and the countdown running.

His super has a range of 6.67 tiles and it takes roughly 5 hits to charge his Super (24.6% Super Charge Rate).

Like most new brawlers, Doug comes with two Gadgets & Star Powers:

Gadgets:

Double Sausage – “The next Snack Attack only heals allies but doubles the amount.”

– “The next Snack Attack only heals allies but doubles the amount.” Extra Mustard – “The next Snack Attack only damages enemies but doubles the amount.”

Star Powers:

Fast Food – “Resurrected targets gain increased movement speed for 3 seconds after being resurrected.”

“Resurrected targets gain increased movement speed for 3 seconds after being resurrected.” Self Service – “Snack Attack also heals Doug by 20% of the normal value.”

Doug's Stats

Let's take a look at Doug's HP, as well as how much damage and healing he deals (at max and min. range).

LEVEL Damage – Min. Range (Max Range) Healing – Min. Range (Max Range) HP 1 1200 (600) 600 (300) 4800 2 1260 (630) 630 (315) 5040 3 1320 (660) 660 (330) 5280 4 1380 (690) 690 (345) 5520 5 1440 (720) 720 (360) 5760 6 1500 (750) 750 (375) 6000 7 1560 (780) 780 (390) 6240 8 1620 (810) 810 (405) 6480 9 1680 (840) 840 (420) 6720

10 1740 (870) 870 (435) 6960 11 1800 (900) 900 (450) 7200

As you can see, he's a very tanky brawler who may need to rely on walls to fully utilize how effective he could be. Like many recent brawlers, he'll either launch extremely overpowered, or underpowered. Supercell will likely follow up with an update shortly after his release.

And that's about it for Doug. Be sure to check back in at ClutchPoints Gaming, where we'll have a new guide for each brawler that releases.