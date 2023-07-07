Gears have been one of the biggest game changers to Brawl Stars since they were introduced nearly two years ago. They've been heavily reworked since their inception, including the removal of gear scraps and tokens.

For those who haven't played Brawl Stars in some time, Gears are a new unlockable upgrade that improves one of five different aspects of a brawler. There's currently Super Rare Gears, Three Epic Gears (which only certain Brawlers may use), and nine Mythic Gears (which are brawler exclusive upgrades).

Note that we won't discuss Mythic Gears, since there are so few and only available to nine brawlers at the time of writing this article. That being said, we did do a ranking on Mythic Gears if you're interested.

But the question always rises: What Gears are the best? Well here's a guide on both Super Rare & Epic Gears, which ones are the best, and a ranking from worst to best.

Super Rare Gears, Ranked Worst To Best & Who To Use Them On

5. Health Gear – Recover Health 50% more effectively

The Health gear helps brawlers recover health faster. It's not a bad gear, but compared to the rest it just isn't as effective. If you're going to use a Health Gear, use it on a low HP brawler like Tick who could use the added healing. You could also use it with Griff's Business Resilience Star Power, which heals 15% of his health every 2 seconds, for maximum healage. Generally, we don't see many people use this gear because it's just not as useful as the others.

Brawlers to use this gear on: Tick, Spike, Stu, any brawler with relatively low HP

4. Vision Gear – Reveal opponents for 2 seconds after dealing damage to them

Following the Health gear is the vision gear. It's a great gear for bushy maps, but there's plenty of other ways to reveal brawler locations. You could use something like Grom's Watchtower, or Tara's Psychic Enhancer. Additionally, brawlers who deal damage over time like Willow, Byron, or Crow, can also reveal enemies just by using their main attack. It is a good gear for maps like Snake Prairie on Bounty, or any map full of bushes.

Where to Use This Gear: Any Brawler can make use of this gear, but try to limit its uses to just Snake Prairie on Bounty.

3. Speed Gear – Gain 20% speed increase when moving in bushes

A fantastic gear to use on any map with at least a decent amount of bushes. It's perfect for close-range brawlers who need to gain map control, or chase down an opponent on low HP. However, it's the kind of gear that's only useful on bushy maps. It doesn't have to be entirely filled with bushes, and even just a decent amount can give you your gold's worth.

Brawlers to use this gear on: Shelly, Rosa, Bull, Ash, Darryl, Bo, Buster, and Tara, Or any close range brawler who needs to catch up.

2. Shield Gear – Gain extra 600 health as a consumable shield. The shield regenerates in 10 seconds, when at full health

It never hurts to have some extra health. While the healing gear increases your health's recharge rate, the Shield gear flat out gives you extra health to work with. It's also a great secondary gear if you're unsure what else to give your brawler.

Brawlers to use this gear on: Any brawler can make use of this gear.

1. Damage Gear – Deal 15% extra damage when your Brawler is below 50% Health

Perhaps the best Super Rare gear in the game. The damage gear is a life-saver in any one-on-one situation. There's not much else to say other than you have increased damage. Like the shield gear, any brawler can make use of it, whether it's to get that last wipeout in Knockout, or that life-saving move in Bounty.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Brawlers to use this gear on: Any brawler can make use of this gear.

Epic Gears & Who Can Use Them

There are three Epic Gears in Brawl Stars, only available to specific brawlers. Typically, if you're brawler can use an epic gear, you should use it on them. They're much better and provide better upgrades than Super Rare Gears.

Reload Gear – 15% Faster reload

Perhaps the best Gear in all of Brawl Stars, even including Mythic gears. Faster reload speed is undeniably useful no matter which mode, map, or situation you find yourself in. This gear helps slow reloading Brawlers like Eve, and gives Brawlers like Brock near infinite ammo. We recommend this gear take precedent before any other available gear you decide to give your brawler.

Brawlers who can use the Reload Gear:

8-Bit

Amber

Belle

Bo

Brock

Colt

Eve

Griff

Lola

Rico

Super Charge Gear – Super Charges 10% faster

Being able to charge your super faster is always great to have. The nice thing about this gear is that it isn't limited to a specific type of brawler. Long range opponents like Nani, Sprout, or even Bonnie can use this gear to charge their super and cause havoc. Additionally, close-range brawlers like Ash and Bull can use this get access to their Supers a bit faster than before. Overall, this is a solid gear.

Brawlers who can use the Super Charge Gear:

Ash

Bonnie

Bull

Edgar

El Primo

Jacky

Lou

Nani

Otis

Sprout

Pet Power Gear – Pet Power Increased by 20%

Lastly we have the pet power gear, and extra Pet power is always nice. However, it's effectiveness is only as good as your pet placement. If you place Penny's turret in enemy territory, shame on you. You've wasted your gear's potential and lost your Super all at once. Nevertheless, this is still a fantastic gear that should give pet-brawlers an added edge. Additionally, this will make Tara's Healing Shade even more powerful than it should be.

Brawlers who can use the Pet Power Gear:

Jessie

Mr. P

Nita

Penny

Tara

Check Out Our Other Brawl Stars Content:

Regardless of which gear we recommend, it's always important to play and test them out yourself. Moreover, many Brawl Stars challenges offer opportunities to play with level 11 brawlers, giving you a chance to try out their Star Powers, Gadgets, and Gears.

Additionally, you can check out more gaming news at ClutchPoints Gaming.