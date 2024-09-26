The new Legendary Brawler Kenji is now available in Brawl Stars, and in this guide, we wanted to take a look at his movesets and skills and find out his best build. Kenji is a short-range brawler with an interesting main attack that alternates between two different moves. He also has a Super that lets him cover a wide area and deals lots of damage. Without further ado, let's take a look at Kenji, the newest Legendary Brawler in Brawl Stars!

Brawl Stars Kenji Guide – How To Unlock The Newest Legendary Brawler

To unlock Kenj in Brawl Stars, players must unlock him for 3800 credits (or 699 gems) when he releases on Thursday, October 3rd, 2024. Make sure Kenji is your selected brawler on Starr Road to ensure your credits go towards unlocking him. You can also potentially unlock him from a Legendary Starr Drop.

Kenji is also available for Early Access beginning on Thursday, September 26th for $24.99. Overall, the Value Pack includes Kenji, a new spray, 8 new pins, 80 Gems, a Fruit Samurai Kenji skin, and 10,000 Bling. It seems like the Early Access Packs do not contain Power Points or coins any longer.

Brawl Stars Kenji Guide – All Attacks, Stats Per Level

Kenji's Main attack is called Dash & Slash. As the name suggests, Kenji alternates between a Dash and Slash attack (in that order) which both deal different amounts of damage. While the Dash helps you reach enemies faster, it deals less damage. And while the Slash deals more damage, you won't receive the added Dash effect.

Kenji's Super, Slashimi, lets him target an area before tossing a fish over to it. Right before the fish lands, Kenjii does a cross-slash attack around the area of where the fish lands, dealing a massive amount of damage per slice. The radius of the attack is somewhat similar to Grom's Super, though in more of an “X” shape, rather than a “+”. Kenjii is invincible during his Super.

Kenji also possesses a Trait that lets him heal with every attack that damages an enemy. Therefore, make sure to keep your distance before engaging him in combat. However, Kenji did not launch with a Hypercharge ability.

The stats below represent Kenji's stats at launch, which are subject to change:

POWER LEVEL HEALTH Main Attack – Dash Main Attack – Slash Super Damage (Per Slice) 1 3800 750 1000 1300 2 4180 825 1100 1430 3 4560 900 1200 1560 4 4940 975 1300 1690 5 5320 1050 1400 1820 6 5700 1125 1500 1950 7 6080 1200 1600 2080 8 6460 1275 1700 2210 9 6840 1350 1800 2340

10 7220 1425 1900 2470 11 7600 1500 2000 2600

Brawl Stars Kenji Guide – Which Star Powers & Gadgets are the best?

Kenji released with two gadgets:

Dashi Dash – “Kenji's basic attack only uses Dash for the next 3 seconds.”

“Kenji's basic attack only uses Dash for the next 3 seconds.” Hosomaki Healing – “Kenji instantly heals 75% of the damage taken over the last 3 seconds.”

Additionally, Kenji has two Star Powers which you can unlock and equip:

Studied The Blade – “Slashimi's slices have 30% longer range.”

“Slashimi's slices have 30% longer range.” Nigiri Nemesis – “After avoiding damage for 5 seconds, gets 90% damage reduction from the next enemy attack.”

Furthermore, you can unlock the following Gears for Kenji to use in battle:

Speed

Vision

Health

Shield

Damage

Gadget Charge

Brawl Stars Kenji Guide – Recommended Star Power, Gadget, & Gear Setup

For Gadgets, we recommend Hosomaki Healing over Dashi Dash. While the extra dashes help you reach an enemy, you're briefly limited to your weaker attack. Furthermore, you might waste too much ammo on dashing rather than dealing damage. Hosomaki Healing is good because you can heal 75% of the damage you've taken, keeping you alive in most combat situations.

Considering Kenji needs to be up close, being alive is his top priority. Plus, you don't need the extra dashes with his very fast movement speed.

Both of Kenji's Star Powers are pretty good, but the better one depends on your play style. Nigiri Nemesis should help you stay alive in most CQC situations. That, along with Kenji's self-healing trait, should keep him in the battle much longer. However, if you want to ensure a more accurate Super, Studied The Blade is a decent option.

While I recommend Nigiri Nemesis, both options are pretty good.

As for Gears, we recommend using either a Speed, Health, Shield, or Damage Gear. Speed Gears work great on maps with bushes. Plus, Kenji's already fast movement speed will make him even faster and deadlier. Health and Shield Gears are always good for players who struggle to stay alive. Lastly, Damage Gears always help in a pinch, especially if you need to wipe out a tanky brawler.

Brawl Stars – Which Modes Should You Use Kenji In (And Which Modes You Shouldn't)

Solo & Duo Showdown

Kenji's fast movement speed and high damage output make him a great Showdown brawler. With his dash and slash, he's a solid blend of brawlers like Bibi and Mortis. Although he doesn't have the most health, a few Power Cubes should make him a tough adversary in Showdown. Play with a solid teammate like Ruffs or a healer like Poco to make Kenji a monster in Duos.

Brawl Ball

Kenji's movement speed, damage output, and ability to cover distances with his Super makes him viable option for Brawl Ball. However, just know that he cannot break walls. So make sure to pair him with Poco and Primo for both healing and wall-destroying purposes. Kenji's Health trait should also keep him alive in close situations near the goal lines.

Gem Grab

Again, Kenji's fast movement speed, health, and ability to travel a distance with his Super makes him good for Gem Grab, too. He can also use his dash to catch up to Gem Grabbers, or use his Super to stop them. However, like Mortis, Kenji will need to time his attacks and focus on remaining alive. The opportunities should arise as long as your teammates do their part.

Brawl Stars Kenji Guide – What Modes Should I NOT Use Kenji In?

Bounty/Knockout/Wipeout

For the most part, Bounty, Knockout, and Wipeout tend to favor longer-range brawlers. While there are maps like Snake Prairie, which favor close-range brawlers, Kenji might struggle against Piper or Mandy in more open territory. However, with his fast movement speed, perhaps you'll have an easier time evading enemy attacks. But for the most part, we recommend not using Kenji in these modes.

Heist

Kenji is fast, but even he will struggle trying to reach the safe without taking damage. And even if you do reach the safe, Kenji's damage output isn't going to make a huge impact. At least with brawlers like Bull, Bibi, or Shelly, you'll deal a lot more damage up close. Plus, you won't have to worry about your alternating attacks, one which is weaker and moves your character by force.

Overall, that includes everything you need to know about Kenji, the newest Legendary Brawler in Brawl Stars. We wish you the best of luck unlocking him when he releases in October. Furthermore, make sure to earn all the remaining rewards left from Season 30.

For more gaming and Brawl Stars news, visit ClutchPoints. Furthermore, subscribe to our gaming newsletter for more weekly info.