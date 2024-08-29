The Mythic Brawler Moe joins Brawl Stars in Season 30, and in this guide, we want to take a look at his setup and find out the best build. Moe is a brawler with two forms, both of which can be useful in different situations. His main attack operates similarly to Spike, but his alternate form makes him faster and much more powerful. Without further ado, let's take a look at Grom's newest buddy, Moe!

Brawl Stars Moe Guide – How To Unlock The Newest Mythic Brawler

To unlock Moe in Brawl Stars, players must unlock him for 1900 credits (or 349 gems) when he releases on Thursday, September 5th, 2024. Make sure Moe is your selected brawler on Starr Road to make sure your credits go towards unlocking him. You can also potentially unlock him from a Mythic or Legendary Starr Drop.

Moe is also available for Early Access beginning on Thursday, August 29th for $16.99. Overall, the Value Pack includes Moe, 8 new pins, 4000 coins, 2200 Power Points,80 Gems, and a Monterey Moe skin.

Brawl Stars Moe Guide – All Attacks, Stats Per Level

Moe's Main attack, Shovel Slinger, lets him throw off a stone. When the rock is about halfway past its maximum range, it breaks off into four smaller rocks. Then, when those four rocks reach maximum range or hit a surface, they break off into four smaller rocks. All rocks deal the same amount of damage.

Moe's alternate form has its own main attack called Giga Drill Break. This short-range attack operates similarly to Amber's main attack. The second you begin aiming, Moe's Driller will attack a rapid-fire attack that can get off as many as five hits per second. Although Moe's Driller form does not last long, his Alternate form attack provides enough damage for you to rip and tear enemies apart.

Moe's Super, Moe's Machine, is what lets him transform into his Driller form. At launch, his Super only lasts five seconds, but it also lets Moe drill underground towards an enemy before the timer begins. He deals damage for each enemy he enemy he hits when underground. Once he pops out, Moe will be in his Driller form briefly, so make sure you use it wisely!

Here are Moe's stats at launch (subject to change in future updates)

POWER LEVEL HEALTH Shovel Slinger Damage (Per Stone) Giga Drill Break (Damage Per Second) Super Damage (Underground) 1 3400 600 2800 800 2 3740 660 3080 880 3 4080 720 3360 960 4 4420 780 3640 1040 5 4760 840 3920 1120 6 5100 900 4200 1200 7 5440 960 4480 1280 8 5780 1020 4760 1360 9 6120 1080 5040 1440

10 6460 1140 5320 1520 11 6800 1200 5600 1600

Brawl Stars Moe Guide – Which Star Powers & Gadgets are the best?

Like every other brawler, Moe comes with two Gadgets:

Dodgy Digging – “Moe digs up some ‘borrowed' goods, increasing his Super charge rate by 50% for 5 seconds.”

“Moe digs up some ‘borrowed' goods, increasing his Super charge rate by 50% for 5 seconds.” Rat Race – “Moe dashes a short distance in his Driller, destroying walls in the process.”

Additionally, Moe also has two Star Powers you can unlock:

Skipping Stones – “Moe's basic attacks bounce one more time. The range of the attack remains the same.”

“Moe's basic attacks bounce one more time. The range of the attack remains the same.” Speeding Ticket – “Moe's Driller has increased travel speed while drilling underground.”

Additionally, you can also purchase the following Gears to improve Moe in battle:

Speed

Health

Damage

Vision

Shield

Gadget Charge

Brawl Stars Moe Guide – Recommended Star Power, Gadget, & Gear Setup

For Gadgets, Moe, we prefer the Rat Race gadget. While Dodgy Digging helps you charge your Super faster, the five second time limit might pressure you into making a risky and costly move. With Rat Race, you can open up lanes or catch up to enemies, making it useful in a variety of ways.

We recommend using Moe's Skipping Stones Star Power. While the extra travel speed from Speeding Ticket is nice, Skipping Stones provides a more general upgrade that should benefit you more. It might be the difference in beating an enemy in a close 1-on-1. Or, it could be helpful in charging your Super. Regardless, Skipping Stones is a much better option.

For Gears, we recommend both Damage and Shield. Extra damage in a pinch always helps. And the Shield bonus should make Moe a bit tankier, especially when he comes out of Drill form.

Brawl Stars – Which Modes Should You Use Moe In (And Which Modes You Shouldn't)

Gem Grab

Moe's moderate HP doesn't make him an ideal gem carrier, but his attack range can be useful in chipping away enemy health. Moe could literally just focus on shooting at the Gem spawn point and he'll likely damage someone. Plus, he can catch an escaping Gem Grabber as he drills underground in his alternate form. Use his Skipping Stones Star Power to maximize your potential damage output.

Hot Zone

Similar to what we said for Gem Grab, Moe's attack should help make quick work of enemies in the hot zone. Since each stone deals the same amount of damage, Moe can actually be crucial to team-wiping. Furthermore, he can drill his way underground to the Hot Zone for a quick route to victory. Just be careful, since his HP isn't the highest.

Heist

Moe's damage output makes him an excellent brawler for Heist. Whether you use Moe's Machine to reach the Safe and deal a ton of damage, or safely fire shots from a distance, you're constantly putting damage on the safe. You can also get two birds with one stone because your main attack could hit:

The safe

Enemy brawlers

Again, use Skipping Stones to maximize your potential damage output. Moe should be a nightmare to face in Heist.

Brawl Stars Moe Guide – What Modes Should I NOT Use Moe In?

Brawl Ball

Although his Driller can make openings with the Rat Race gadget, Moe does not seem like an ideal Brawl Baller. He doesn't have a lot of ways to stop a potential goal-scorer, and his moderate health might make him an easy target to take down. He's not a terrible option, but there are plenty of better brawlers to use in this mode.

Solo Showdown

While Moe could work well in Duo Showdown, things might not be as easy in Solo. Without a teammate to back you up, Moe's Machine could very well lead him to peril. You might drill towards one enemy, only for another to come out of nowhere and stomp you. Sure, Moe deals a lot of damage, but he'll need to be on his toes in Solo Showdown.

Overall, that wraps up our Brawl Stars guide for Moe, the newest Mythic Brawler. We wish you luck in trying to unlock the newest brawler. While you're enjoying the newest Brawler, check out what's coming ahead in Brawl Stars Season 30!

For more gaming and Brawl Stars news, visit ClutchPoints. Furthermore, subscribe to our gaming newsletter for more weekly info.