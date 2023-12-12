So, which brawlers received buffs, and who got nerfed?

The latest Brawl Stars update dropped, with new Patch notes for the upcoming Starr Toon Season in 2024. While the update glossed over all the upcoming changes from the recent brawl talk, the patch notes mentioned new balance changes. So, which brawlers received buffs, and who got nerfed? Let's find out as we take a look at the latest Brawl Stars Starr Toon Patch Notes.

Brawl Stars Starr Toon Update Patch Notes – All Balance Changes

Firstly, starting with Brawlers who received buffs:

Colt Reload Speed 1700 –> 1400 ms

Amber Damage 200 –> 220

Bo Damage 600 –> 700

Ash HP 5200 –> 5400

Gus Damage 940 –> 1000

Chester HP 3500 –> 3700

Janet Damage 940 –> 980 Super charge rate 7 (shots) –> 6

Pearl Movement speed 670 –> 720

Surge HP 2800 –> 3000



Furthermore, let's take a look at the nerfs for the latest Brawl Stars Update Patch Notes for Starr Toon:

Charlie Main attack cooldown – 250 –> 500 ms Super duration 7 –> 5 sec Additionally, Super charge rate 5 (shots) –> 6 Lastly, Spider (Gadget) HP 1100 –> 700

Lou Super charge rate 143 –> 120

Spike Sticky Spikes Gear – Slowing % – 50 –> 30

Rosa HP 5400 –> 5000

Bluster Slo-mo replay Gadget – Removed slowing component

Nani HP 2600 –> 2400 Super charge rate 105 –> 92



Everything else you need to know about the Brawl Stars Starr Toon Update Patch Notes

Overall, we covered most of the upcoming changes in the recent brawl talk. However, we wanted to remind players of a few things worth noting.

Firstly, the Brawlidays season begins today, with free rewards for 12 straight days. Additionally, a new free Brawler, Mico, will be available as part of the Brawlidays rewards. Therefore, make sure to keep logging in daily to receive him and look out for our guide.

Additionally, the latest update adds six new hypercharge abilities. Check out our dedicated Hypercharge guide on all the newest Hypercharge abilities and how to get them.

Lastly, the Hunters game mode returns, thanks to community feedback. In this mode, 10 players face off against each other in a free-for-all mode. However, unlike Showdown, this mode lets players respawn infinitely. Nevertheless, to win the game, the player must acquire six points by defeating six brawlers. Overall, Supercell likes to bring back old modes every now and then to celebrate some Brawl Stars history.

Speaking of, Brawl Stars celebrates its 5th anniversary since global launch in 2018. Overall, Supercell has come a long way with this game, and we look forward to seeing what comes next. Read the rest of the patch in-game to find out more about the newest pins, icons, sprays, and map rotations for this season.

