Las Canaleras take on the Selecao in the Hindmarsh Stadium! Stay updated with the Women's World Cup series with this Brazil-Panama odds, prediction, pick, and how-to-watch guide.

As Canarinhas is the most successful women's national team in South America and has participated in eight editions of the FIFA Women's World Cup. With three wins in all games this year, Brazil will set up toward a win in their first group game.

The Red Tide will make its debut in the FIFA Women's World Cup hosted by Australia and New Zealand. The Canal Girls had a busy schedule in 2023 and will try to do well in their debut in this tournament.

Here are the FIFA Women's World Cup Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

FIFA Women's World Cup Odds: Brazil-Panama Odds

Brazil: -8000

Panama: +9500

Draw: +3900

Over 2.5 Goals: -1300

Under 2.5 Goals: +690

How To Watch Brazil vs. Panama

TV: Fox Sports 1, Telemundo, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo

Stream: fuboTV, Peacock Premium, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, FOX Sports App, Foxsports.com, YouTube, FIFA+

Time: 7 AM ET / 4 AM PT

Why Brazil Will Beat Panama

On Monday, Brazil is set to kick off their FIFA Women's World Cup campaign in Adelaide against tournament debutants Panama. Brazil is a seasoned team, having participated in every edition of the Women's World Cup, making this their ninth appearance. Their pedigree is unmatched by any other South American nation and it bodes well with their ranking as the eighth-best nation in the world.

After winning Copa America for the ninth time in 2022, they come into the tournament with good spirits and aim to advance past the round of 16, a feat they have not achieved since 2011. With their impressive recent form, including a 2-1 victory against Germany in early April, Brazil is a serious contender in the competition and could be a major player this summer.

As the world's most successful nation in football, Brazil has yet to win the Women's World Cup trophy. Their closest opportunity came in 2007 when they reached the final. This time, under Pia Sundhage's guidance, they aim to make amends and have another chance at claiming the prestigious prize. Brazil has a strong history of starting the Women's World Cup on a high note. Among the countries that have played in at least three editions of the tournament, Brazil is the only team to have won all their opening matches.

Brazil has an impressive record of 20 wins, 10 draws, and 4 losses in the competition since 1991. They achieved as high as a third-place finish overall in 1999. They have kept seven clean sheets in eight games and boast an impressive aggregate score of 23-1. Their reputation goes beyond just the opening matches, as they have lost only one of their previous 18 group-stage matches at the Women's World Cup, with that lone loss coming against Australia in 2019. It was also the only first-round fixture in their past 12 matches where they conceded a goal.

The team's veteran star, Marta, who is 37 years old, has a chance to set another record. She is already the all-time leading scorer at the Women's World Cup with 17 goals in 20 games and could become the first player, male or female, to score in six editions of the tournament if she finds the net against Panama. As an icon of Brazilian football, Marta plans to retire from international football after this tournament and will be eager to leave on a high note.

The Brazilians possess a high-scoring offense. Leading the attack is 37-year-old forward Marta Viera de Silva, who has scored 115 goals in 174 appearances for the national team. In their last ten matches, Brazil has recorded six victories, four losses, and scored 17 goals. They have conceded 10 goals and managed three clean sheets.

Brazil will be missing the services of Ludmila da Silva, the Atlético Madrid forward, who is still recovering from a cruciate ligament injury suffered in March. In her absence, Geyse and Gabi Nunes are expected to lead the attack, while Duda Sampaio and Luana will play key roles in the midfield. Debinha, Bia Zaneratto, Adriana, and Andressa Alves are also looking to make an ipact.

Why Panama Will Beat Brazil

This will be Panama's very first World Cup matchup. They will be looking to create one of the biggest surprises in the tournament's history during their opening match. Panama ranks 52nd in the recent FIFA rankings.

Panama's qualification for the World Cup came after defeating Papua New Guinea and Paraguay in the semi-finals and finals of the Intercontinental play-offs, respectively. The Canal Girls will be hopeful of making a memorable debut at the tournament, but facing a strong team like Brazil is undoubtedly a formidable challenge.

However, their recent performances over the past 12 months, including a group stage exit in the 2022 CONCACAF Women's Championship, suggest that this might be an unlikely feat. Their form this year has been disappointing, with three losses in their last five international matches, including heavy defeats of 7-0 and 5-0 against Spain and Japan, respectively. Their only win since the start of June was against the lower-ranked Gibraltar.

Given the stark contrast in reputations between the two nations, Panama might face a challenging day ahead and will be focused on keeping the scoreline as low as possible. Make no mistake, a victory for Panama would be an enormous shock and potentially one of the biggest upsets in the history of the Women's World Cup. It would also mark them as the first CONCACAF nation to win their debut match at the tournament since the United States in 1991.

Panama's team consists of a younger side, with only four players aged 30 or older. The standout performer has been midfielder Marta Cox, who, at 25 years old, has scored nine goals in 19 appearances. Cox plays for Pachuca in the Liga MX Femenil and has notched two goals in 16 appearances since the start of the 2022 season.

In the goalkeeper position, Yenith Bailey is the most experienced player in the squad, with 14 caps, and is expected to start between the posts. Erika Hernández will be eager to make her second international appearance. Captain Natalia Mills, Lineth Cedeño, Karla Riley, Laurie Batista, Deysiré Salazar, and Yomira Pinzón are also looking to make an impact.

Final Brazil-Panama Prediction & Pick

Brazil will make this a statement game and continue their run of winning their opening games. A high-scoring win is expected for Brazil with a possible clean sheet.

Final Brazil-Panama Prediction & Pick: Brazil (-8000), Over 2.5 goals (-1300)