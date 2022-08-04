Brittney Griner’s strong message after Russian prosecutors demand 9.5 years in prison

Russia laid the hammer down on Thursday as prosecutors demanded that WNBA star Brittney Griner be sentenced to 9.5 years in prison after being found with cannabis oil back in February at a Moscow airport. It has been a long saga to this point and the United States government has also gotten involved, with President Joe Biden proposing a possible prisoner swap with Russia to bring Griner home.

At the court ruling, Griner had the chance to speak before it ended. She emotionally apologized for her actions and made it clear there were no intentions to do anything illegal

“I want to apologize to my teammates, my club, my fans and the city of (Yekaterinburg) for my mistake that I made and the embarrassment that I brought on them,” Brittney Griner said, via CTV News. “I want to also apologize to my parents, my siblings, the Phoenix Mercury organization back at home, the amazing women of the WNBA, and my amazing spouse back at home.”

“She called it “an honest mistake” and added this: “hope in your ruling it does not end my life.”

Russia is pushing hard to sentence and charge Griner. Under the laws in the country, she faces up to 10 years in prison. However, if she is indeed charged, that’s when the States will try their best to make the swap happen for Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout. Last week, a US congressman remained very optimistic the two countries would get a deal done to bring Brittney Griner home.

Griner walking free is unlikely at this point. It’s time for America to come to an agreement with Russia and put the entire situation to rest.