Brett Favre hires Donald Trump lawyer to help him in Mississippi welfare scandal

At the center of a public corruption scandal in Mississippi, former Green Bay Packers franchise cornerstone Brett Favre has added Eric Herschmann to his legal team, according to Axios. Herschmann previously represented President Donald Trump during the former president’s first impeachment trial.

Axios reported Herschmann did not initially want to take on the case before being connected by “mutual friends.”

“I only agreed to represent Brett Favre after I did my independent due diligence and was convinced that he did nothing wrong,” Herschmann said in Axios’ article. “Brett enthusiastically tried to help his alma mater, a public university, that needed and wanted his help. To be clear, Brett had no idea that welfare funds were being used or that others were involved in illegal conduct.”

Favre has been under public ridicule for allegedly being a part of a multi-million dollar scandal involving a misappropriation of public funds. The Super Bowl champion has denied any wrongdoing, but tax records obtained by ESPN and The Athletic indicate his charity, Favre 4 Hope, helped usher $130,000 to University of Southern Mississippi Athletic Foundation from 2018-2020. He allegedly attempted to raise funds for a new volleyball center at Southern Mississippi. At the time, Favre’s daughter was a member of the university’s women’s volleyball team.

The Mississippi Department of Human Services responded by filing a civil suit against Favre (among others) to take back the millions of misused public finds.

Favre and Trump have been linked together in the past when the former Packer endorsed the president for a second term in 2020.

My Vote is for what makes this country great, freedom of speech & religion, 2nd Amnd, hard working tax paying citizens, police & military. In this election, we have freedom of choice, which all should respect. For me & these principles, my Vote is for @RealDonaldTrump. #Vote ☑️🇺🇸 — Brett Favre (@BrettFavre) October 30, 2020

Now, their connection deepens with Favre hiring Herschmann to represent him in court.